Businessman’s paid agenda against Napo crashes

An agenda towards the destruction of the image of Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh by an Accra-based businessman, has crash-landed, as the hirelings he has engaged, have refused to do his dirty and diabolic bidding.

The said businessman, who is well-known for illegal land grabbing activities within the plush East Legon in Accra enclave, had assembled some journalists and paid them handsomely to denigrate the Minister of Energy, because some members of the minister’s family, would not allow him to bully them over a land located on the 138 Monrovia Road at East Legon.

As part of the game plan, a story was to be syndicated by the group of journalists that met with the said businessman, but the story against the minister has not been rolled out, because the journalists’ checks proved that he deceived them.

It is instructive to know that Dr Prempeh’s family, has not trespassed on anybody’s property, but was rather protecting their legitimate land that the said businessman and his gang want to appropriate illegally.

It is not clear, whether or not, the group that he engaged for the dirty job would return the businessman’s money or not after knowing the truth.

The said businessman is using all means to grab the said land that does not belong to him from the rightful owners.

More To Come!