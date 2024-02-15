Locale Firenze is set to welcome Mugaritz for one exclusive evening

Chef Simone Caponnetto, executive chef of Locale Firenze, is set to welcome Chef Andoni Luis Aduriz and the team of Mugaritz, for one exclusive evening, melding the finest Italian produce with vanguard techniques, creativity, art, gastronomy and science from two of Europe’s most experiential chefs.

Presented by Conosh and supported by S. Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, the evening will feature a menu of ten dishes – five per team – leading guests through all five senses, in a spectacular collaboration full of surprise, texture, sight, smell, touch and sound.

Simone trained in the kitchens of Mugaritz before moving back to Italy and settling in his hometown of Florence, he credits his time spent there as a defining period of growth as a chef, where he learned how to fully utilise his senses in creating dishes using techniques and ingredient combinations he had never encountered before.

In his constantly evolving menus at Locale Firenze, he combines the finest Tuscan ingredients with the techniques and thought processes he learned during his time at Mugaritz. He is delighted to welcome his mentor, Andoni Luis Aduriz for this event.

Since 1998, Mugaritz, has been a place of interdisciplinary experimentation, holding two stars since 2005. It has been the only restaurant considered one of the 10 best in the world for 14 consecutive years, according to The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

Mugaritz’s cuisine “with no boundaries” will bring a selection of dishes to Florence, to open guests’ minds and not only their mouths. In the past 25 years, many chefs have worked in the kitchen at Mugaritz; many of whom like Simone, are now leading internationally renowned projects.

The dinner will be priced 380 Euroswith wine pairing included, and bookings are available at this link.

About this exciting dinner, Vaibhav Bahl, CEO of Conosh, says “Conosh brings together the best culinary talents in the most unique ways.

This would be our first pop-up in Italy, and what better than collaborating with Chef Simone Caponnetto of Locale Firenze and Chef Andoni Luis Aduriz and the team Mugaritz to celebrate a beautiful collaboration between mentor and mentee”