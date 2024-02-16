Papaye Fast Food opens 10th branch at East Legon

By Patrick Biddah

Papaye Fast Food, yesterday February 15, 2024, opened its 10th Branch with a call on them to continue to do more by expanding .

The Deputy Director of Standards and Quality Assurance of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mrs. Roberta Okine-Fumador, who made the call, urged Papaye to continue to strive for further excellence.

From a table top on the streets of Osu to its current success , Mrs. Okine- Fumador, said they can still do more.

She, therefore urged them to train more staff and improve on their customer relations.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Papaye, Mr Divine Kwadwo Asiedu , gave the indication that their coming to East Legon, is not just to offer delectable dishes, but to create a welcoming space where people can gather and celebrate lasting memories.

“ This Branch is more than just a place to dine ;its a space where friendships will be forged, families will come together and celebration will be embraced as we are committed to being more than just a restaurant “, he noted.

The Executive Chairman, Dr Samir Kalmoni, who gave a brief history, recalled starting with 10 workers some 30 years ago to now employing over 600.

The other branches, he revealed can be located in Osu, Tesano, Haatso, Spintex Tema , Lapaz , Awudome, Fafraha and Weija.