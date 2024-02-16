Mahama criticizes NPP’s economic policies at NDC workshop in Ho

By Benjamin Makafui Attipoe

Former President and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, voiced strong concerns over Ghana’s economic challenges, blaming the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for plunging the country into disarray.

Mr Mahama, asserted that millions of Ghanaians are grappling with extreme hardship and unprecedented suffering due to factors, such as the high cost of living, inflation, a collapsed currency, high interest rates, debt defaults, and what he referred to as an “obnoxious” domestic debt exchange programme.

Speaking at a three-day workshop for the Minority Caucus of Parliament in Ho, Volta Region, Mr Mahama, criticized the NPP’s economic policies, labelling the government as arguably the worst in the country’s history.

He accused the governing NPP administration of running the country into a serious economic crisis and insisted that the ruling party, has arguably become the worst government in the country’s history.

According to former President Mahama, the country’s economic challenges are so bad that the Vice President and flagbearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, cannot extricate himself from the mess created by their government.

He added that, the several attempts to contrive separation between himself and the happenings in the very government he was touted as the brain behind, is purely for electoral purposes.

The workshop, attended by all 137 NDC Members of Parliament (MPs), focused on evaluating parliamentary performance and included discussions on election-related topics.

Key figures from the NDC, including National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, Volta Regional Chairman, Mawutor Agbavitor, and Volta Regional Secretary Hon. James Gunu, were present at the workshop.

Mahama called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to prioritize electoral preparations before proposing changes to the election date, expressing scepticism about the feasibility and intentions behind the proposed shift from December 7 to November 7.

He questioned the EC’s sudden interest in changing the election date, citing a perceived lack of preparedness demonstrated during the District Level Elections in December of the previous year.

The former president warned against the EC’s insistence on using only the Ghana Card as the sole means of identification for registration, emphasizing the need for inclusivity and resistance against potential disenfranchisement.

Commending the Minority Members in Parliament for their efforts in holding the government accountable, Mahama noted their pushback against what he described as blatant abuse of parliamentary rules and standing orders.

He also cautioned against disenfranchisement through the use of only the Ghana Card for registration, stating that the NDC would strongly resist such a move.

Minority Leader, Dr Cassel Ato Forson, urged MPs to continue exposing government shortcomings with honesty, humility, and respect for the people.

General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, called for unity and solidarity among MPs, emphasizing teamwork as a prerequisite for greater success in their endeavours.

The workshop discussions reflect the heightened political climate as Ghana approaches the 2024 elections.