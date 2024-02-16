BusinessMajor 2

SSNIT registers 300 Abossey Okai spare parts traders

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

In a notable stride towards expanding social security coverage in the informal sector, close to 300 traders at the renowned Abossey Okai Spare Parts market in Accra have enrolled as members of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) through its Self-Employed Enrolment Drive (SEED).

This was disclosed by Isaac Ohene Gyan, the Korle Bu Branch Manager of SSNIT, during the Customer Appreciation Day on Wednesday, February 14, at Abossey Okai. The event coincided with Valentine’s Day, and SSNIT staff celebrated with the newly registered members.

Implemented between April 2023 and February 2024, the SEED initiative has successfully attracted spare parts traders, mobile money vendors, hawkers, and floating traders, collectively referred to as “affairs.”

This move aligns with the policy initiative of the current Director-General of SSNIT, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, aimed at extending social security benefits to workers in the informal sector, who significantly contribute to the country’s economic activities.

Among the new members is Mr Bright Odoru, a spare parts dealer, who successfully registered after four attempts.

SSNIT prioritizes Pensioners' Healthcare needs

Mr Odoru, shared that despite the challenges of finding time amid a busy schedule attending to customers, he recognized the importance of preparing for retirement through participation in a pension scheme.

Mr Isaac Ohene Gyan, emphasized the significance of the SEED initiative, praising the informal sector’s role in driving economic activities.

He highlighted that SSNIT, with its 51 branches, values its informal members and considers events like Customer Appreciation Day crucial for recognizing and celebrating their contribution.

Mrs Victoria Gifty Abaidoo, Head of the Member and Clients Services Department of SSNIT, echoed this sentiment and led a team of staff in distributing bars of chocolate to the newly registered members as a token of appreciation on Valentine’s Day.

She emphasized the importance of acknowledging and celebrating these members who play a vital role in expanding the SSNIT scheme.

