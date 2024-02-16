Ghana’s Catholic Bishops demand transparent elections from EC

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) has issued a call to the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, to remain an impartial umpire to restore confidence in the electoral system.

In a Lenten Pastoral Letter dated February 13, 2024, the Bishops emphasized the need for the EC to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections, taking into account concerns raised by citizens and political parties, particularly regarding the use of indelible ink.

“We, therefore, urge the EC to conduct free, fair and transparent elections by paying attention to the concerns raised by citizens and some political parties on some of their reforms regarding the forthcoming elections, particularly, on the use of the indelible ink.”

Signed by Most Rev. Matthew Gyamfi, President of the GCBC and Bishop of Sunyani Diocese, the Pastoral Letter, urged security agencies to be tactful and practical to prevent electoral insecurity.

The Bishops, also stressed the importance of political parties respecting the independence of the EC and cooperating to achieve transparency in the electoral process.

In addition, the GCBC appealed to the incumbent government and security agencies to create a conducive environment, free from fear, intimidation, and hooliganism.

In the three-page Pastoral Letter on the theme: “We implore you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled with God” (2 Cor 5:20), the Bishops prayed that Ghanaians would “Live in harmony with one another; do not be haughty, but associate with the lowly; do not claim to be wiser than you are.”

“Do not repay anyone evil for evil, but take thought for what is noble in the sight of all. If it is possible, so far as it depends on you, live peaceably with all. Beloved, never avenge yourselves …” (Rom 12:16-19),” they said.

As the nation gears up for the general elections in December, the Bishops called upon all Ghanaians to fulfil their civic duties, emphasizing that the blessings of Lent are for the entire nation, not just Catholics or Christians. They underscored the importance of unity for the common good and development of the country, urging reconciliation among citizens and groups.

While recognizing the allowance for multi-party democracy in the 1992 Constitution, the Bishops emphasized that it should not lead to antagonism, violence, bitterness, hatred, quarrels, killings and the like. “It rather means, different perspectives, approaches and processes to achieve the national goals for the good of all citizens and posterity.”

“The fruits or blessings of Lent are not for only Catholics or Christians, but for the whole nation. Therefore, 2024 being a year of general elections, we wish to call upon all Ghanaians to duly undertake their civic duties, the Bishops said.

The Pastoral Letter stated that “The common good of Ghanaians and the development of our nation should guide us in all our actions.”

The Bishops said, “We should be united to achieve these goals and related ones. Such unity requires that we seek reconciliation with one another as well as between groups.”

“Whereas we continue to maintain affiliations to different parties, let us be reconciled as persons,” the Bishops averred, stating, “In this light, we urge offenders to acknowledge their offences and the offended to forgive.”

The Ghanaian Prelates asked the citizens to resolve to make the 2024 campaign, voting exercise, the declaration of results and the aftermath one of great difference.

They urged Ghanaians to exercise their franchise conscientiously during the elections, asking them to “eschew the vote-buying and vote-selling syndromes. In a digital age, where everybody could be a journalist, we urge all Ghanaians to use social media, the internet, mobile phones, etc., in a more positive and better way.”

“These devices are not to be used to fuel hate and violent speeches, but to promote peace, truth and justice in view of a better Ghana, the Bishops advised.