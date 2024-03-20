House boy arrested for killing Prof. Adu Boahen’s Son at East Legon

The Ghana Police Service, has taken a major step forward in the investigation into the tragic death of Dr Christopher Adu Boahen, with the arrest of suspect Mark Forson, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 in Accra.

The Herald’s family insiders, disclosed that Mark Forson was a “House Boy”. He claimed to have resigned on March 2, 2024, and within days Dr Adu Boahen, son of the late history Professor and New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart and 1992 Presidential candidate, Albert Adu Boahen, was found dead in his East Legon home.

Dr Adu Boahen, age 52, who had been wheelchair-bound as a result of a debilitating accident he suffered years ago, was also the younger brother of Charles Adu Boahen, ex-Minister of State at Finance Ministry.

Those who knew him at Achimota School, described him as a very kind and private man with a gentle disposition. He wouldn’t hurt a fly, and many found it curious that he had been murdered.

He is a product of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where he studied Electrical Engineering, and later did an MBA at Wharton School- University of Pennsylvania, USA.

Mark Forson’s arrest, follows the disturbing report received by the police on March 17, 2024, from concerned relatives of the deceased, indicating that Dr Boahen, who was living alone, had been discovered lifeless in his room under suspicious circumstances.

“On 17th March 2024, the police received a complaint from some relatives of the deceased that he had been found dead in his room under suspicious circumstances,” the law enforcement agency said in a press release on Tuesday, March 19.

Promptly responding to the distressing call, a team of police investigators and crime scene experts swiftly descended upon the scene to commence their thorough investigation.

Through diligent efforts and meticulous examination of the evidence, the authorities were able to identify and apprehend Mark Forson as a suspect in connection with the murder.

“A team of Police investigators and crime scene experts immediately visited the scene to commence an investigation leading to the arrest of the suspect,” the Police statement added.

As of now, the suspect is in police custody, awaiting further legal proceedings while further investigation continues in a bid to shed light on the circumstances surrounding Dr Boahen’s untimely demise. The Police have indicated that Forson will be presented before the court soon.

The Ghana Police Service, has emphasized that it remains committed to pursuing justice for Dr Christopher Adu Boahen and his bereaved family, ensuring that those responsible for this heinous crime are brought to account for their actions.

The public is, therefore, urged to come forward with any relevant information that may assist in the pursuit of truth and justice.