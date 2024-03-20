Owusu-Bempah accused of hijacking  Ghana Gas-Funded Astroturf

Hopeson Adorye, a former active member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has made serious allegations against the Communication Director at the Ghana National Gas Company Limited, Ernest Owusu Bempa, who is known in political circles as “Aboa Apapo” – “Billy Goat”.

Adorye, accused Owusu Bempa, who also serves as the Deputy Communications Director of the NPP of employing National Security operatives to take control of an Austro-Turf facility that was fully funded by Ghana Gas and entrusted to the Asante Akim North Municipal Assembly in Konongo, Ashanti Region.

According to Adorye, Owusu Bempa, an employee of Ghana Gas, claims ownership of the AstroTurf, asserting that he lobbied for its establishment. Allegedly, he has been charging GHC 200.00 per hour for its use and keeping the proceeds for himself.

In a Facebook post, Adorye, who is now affiliated with Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change, revealed that “the facility had been handed over to the Municipal Assembly by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Gas to manage on behalf of the government”. However, Owusu Bempah, the Ghana Gas Communications officer, intervened to reclaim the facility from the municipality.

Adorye stated, “The Municipal Assembly took over and this guy called Ernest Owusu Bempah uses tugs in the name of National Security to break the locks and put his personal locks there.” He questioned the degradation of governance to such levels and raised concerns about a lawyer advocating for Owusu Bempah to occupy the premises.

Adorye, presented evidence, including a plaque bearing the name of Dr Ben K.D Asante, the CEO of Ghana Gas, along with the support of Nana Akuoko Sarpong, the Omanhene of Agogo, and Nana Afrakoma Serwah Kusi Obuadum, the Queen Mother of Agogo.

The plaque indicated that, the project, constructed by Robert Coleman’s Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited, was fully funded by Ghana Gas and commissioned on Friday, December 23, 2022.

A two-page document signed by the Ghana Gas CEO, also posted on Facebook by Adorye, had detailed a 6-member committee to manage the facility.

They, include two representatives of the assembly, a member of the Traditional Council, a Sporting Fraternity rep, an Initiator of the project’s rep, a female rep and an electoral area Assemblyman. It was dated 25th October 2023 and also had a stamp of the Asante Akim North Municipal Assembly with 17th October 2023 written on it.

Below is what Hopeson wrote;

An Austro-Turf was built by Ghana Gas through someone’s lobby.

The facility, has been handed over to the Municipal Assembly by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Gas to manage on behalf of government.

An employee of Ghana Gas says no it’s his personal property since he lobbied for it.

He then charges Ghc 200.00 per an hour and pocket the money.

The Municipal Assembly took over and this guy called Ernest Owusu Bempah uses tugs in the name of National Security to break the locks and put his personal locks there.

How can we reduced governance to this level ???

Worse of all, a lawyer writing to the Assembly to vacate the premises for Owusu Bempah. How and why????