NPP rebel, Hopeson Adorye granted bail

Hopeson Yaovi Adorye, the loudest mouth in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) breakaway group, the Movement for Change led by Alan Kyeremanten, has been granted bail by the Dansoman District Court, set at GH¢20,000 ,with two sureties, one of which must be justified.

The 2020 NPP Parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso in the Greater Accra Region, was arrested three days ago, after admitting to detonating dynamite in the Volta Region during the 2016 elections to favour the governing NPP.

He was arrested on Wednesday, May 22, over his claim that he detonated dynamites in the Volta Region during the 2016 general elections to scare voters in the stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“Prior to the elections, we blasted dynamite in parts of the Volta Region, and that scared a number of people. When I finished casting my ballot in Tema, I drove to the Volta Region, and when I asked for the number of people who had voted and the expected number of voters, it turned out people did not come out to vote.”

He was charged by the police for publication of false news.

He is to report to the police station every Monday to assist with investigations.

A key member of the Movement for Change, Nana Ohene Ntow, gave the update in an interview with the media.

According to him, Mr Adorye has been taken to the Ministries Police Station to complete the necessary procedures for his release from custody.

“He was put before the Dansoman District Court this [Thursday] morning and was charged with publication of false news. He has been granted bail and has been taken to the Ministries Police Station with our lawyers to secure his release,” Mr Ntow said.

The case has been adjourned to June 26, 2024.

Meanwhile, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Adentan, who has also parted ways with the NPP and is now a member of the Movement for Change, has claimed that the arrest is politically motivated.

Following a visit by presidential aspirant and leader of the movement, Alan Kyerematen, Mr Buaben Asamoa, said the allegations against Hopeson Adorye are false and unjust.

He said “Hopeson Adorye is not about to run away from Ghana or from his home because the police intends to charge him with the publication of false information.

“So, to go to the extent of keeping him all day in the police station and bringing him over to the Ministries to detain him, you point fingers backward at yourself that there is something political at play and it’s not fair,” he said.

“This is obviously politically motivated, there is no doubt about that,” he emphasized.

Hopeson Adorye earlier engaged in a verbal confrontation with a Police officer when he was being whisked out of the police headquarters.

He attempted to speak to his lawyer Ken Kuranchie while he was being moved into a Police car but the officer interjected and asked him to move quickly into the car.

It was during that point that he shouted at the Police officer that “I am talking to my lawyer, please, I am talking to my lawyer and then you are preventing me. What is the meaning of that? Are you the only Police officer?”