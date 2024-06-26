Major 2Politics

I have a plan, Bawumia, Mahama don’t have – Alan Kyeremanten

razak.bawa
3 Min Read

A seasoned statesman and former Minister of Trade and Industry with over a decade of dedicated service

Founder and leader for Movement for Change, Alan Kyeremanten, has unveiled a visionary blueprint for Ghana’s future through the Great Transformational Plan (GTP). This comprehensive strategy featured pivotal sectors such as agriculture, tourism, governance, and infrastructure, geared towards propelling Ghana into a new era of prosperity and sustainable development.

Central to Kyeremanten’s agenda is the massive overhaul of Ghana’s agricultural landscape with proposal for the establishment of Agroparks and Processing Clusters strategically aligned with various agroecological zones. These integrated enclaves will feature state-of-the-art facilities for irrigation, mechanization, production, processing, and packaging, bolstered by collaborative ventures with farmers and outgrower schemes. The initiative seeks to harness advanced technologies and climate-smart practices to enhance agricultural productivity and resilience against climate change impacts.

Central to his agricultural revolution are ambitious campaigns such as ‘Operation Own a Farm’ and ‘Farm for Life’, designed to galvanize widespread participation in agricultural activities. Kyeremanten underscores the importance of partnerships with faith-based organizations and security services to amplify agricultural production, ensuring self-sufficiency and global competitiveness. Furthermore, targeted incentives for youth involvement in agricultural value chains and innovative financing mechanisms are poised to invigorate the sector.

In the field of tourism, Kyeremanten envisions positioning Ghana as the premier tourist destination in Africa. His strategy advocates for the revitalization of Ghana’s historic forts and castles through strategic public-private partnerships. 

Additionally, plans are underway to develop beachfront properties and tourist enclaves across Ghana’s coastal cities, alongside initiatives to promote domestic tourism and streamline visa processes to attract international visitors. By capitalizing on Ghana’s rich cultural heritage and natural landscapes, Kyeremanten aims to bolster tourism’s pivotal role in the nation’s economic growth.

Addressing governance challenges head-on, the GTP emphasizes stringent measures to combat corruption and enhance transparency in public procurement. Kyeremanten proposes consolidating anti-corruption efforts under an independent authority while bolstering civil service capacity and judicial infrastructure. The plan also advocates for decentralized governance structures to empower local communities and traditional authorities in decision-making processes.

Infrastructural development emerged as a cornerstone of Kyeremanten’s transformative agenda, with plans for a comprehensive assessment of existing projects and facilities nationwide. He advocated for increased private sector involvement in infrastructure development, supported by fiscal incentives and the issuance of infrastructure bonds. Key priorities include modernizing energy infrastructure, expanding affordable housing initiatives, and integrating digital technologies to optimize urban planning and service delivery.

Hon Alan Kyerematen served as the Trade and Industry Minister under NPP for nearly 10 years before stepping down and eventually quitting the New Patriotic Party to form his own party named Movement for Change (MFC).

