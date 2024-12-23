Major 3Politics

Jean Mensa must step down as EC Chair – APC and Movement for Change assert

The All People’s Congress (APC) and the Movement for Change have jointly called for the resignation of Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), citing alleged inefficiencies in the management of the 2024 general elections.

Both groups stressed the need for urgent reforms to rebuild public trust in Ghana’s electoral processes.

Hassan Ayariga, the Presidential Candidate of the APC, criticised the EC for delays in collating and announcing election results.

Speaking to Channel One TV, he described the situation as unacceptable and a significant setback for democracy. “If we had embraced a digital voting system, the results would have been finalised by now.”

“Two days after the election, some constituencies and regions were still counting votes. This inefficiency undermines confidence in the process. Are we voting for a hundred and fifty million people?” he queried.

The Movement for Change also voiced dissatisfaction, with Courage Nobi, the Deputy Director for Policy, demanding the EC leadership’s resignation. He argued that the electoral body had mishandled key aspects of the election.

“The EC has not conducted itself in a manner that inspires confidence. The commissioners should voluntarily step down after declaring the results to allow for a complete reinvention of the institution,” Nobi stated.

Meanwhile, Joyce Larbi, Deputy Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), commended the Electoral Commission for conducting what she described as a largely peaceful and well-organised election.

