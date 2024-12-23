Only NPP looting brigade unhappy about ORAL – Ablakwa

The Chairperson of the Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed satisfaction with the growing support and enthusiasm among non-NPP members for the programme.

Mr Ablakwa noted that the initiative, which seeks to recover state assets allegedly misappropriated during the tenure of the current government, has gained significant traction among citizens committed to restoring accountability and transparency.

In a recent on social media, Mr Ablakwa highlighted the critical role of ORAL in ensuring that public resources are utilised for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

He stressed that the initiative is not a partisan effort but a national cause to protect Ghana’s resources.

“Great to see more NPP stalwarts support Mahama’s Operation-Recover-All-Loot (ORAL).

Predictably, all Ghanaians who were not part of the notorious NPP looting brigade are excited about ORAL. Nothing will stop the people’s ORAL!” he stated.

The ORAL team, chaired by Mr Ablakwa, has outlined a robust plan to trace and reclaim assets suspected to have been unlawfully acquired by officials.

According to Mr Ablakwa, this will involve a thorough review of public records, collaboration with international partners, and the use of legal avenues to hold individuals accountable.

He assured the public that the team would remain resolute in its mission, irrespective of political affiliations.

Mr Ablakwa further called on all well-meaning Ghanaians to support the ORAL initiative by providing credible information on suspected cases of misappropriation.

He emphasised the importance of collective action in combating corruption and ensuring that the nation’s wealth is preserved for future generations. “

This initiative belongs to every Ghanaian who believes in justice, fairness, and the responsible use of state resources,” he concluded.