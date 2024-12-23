‘It will be disastrous if Mahama removes the Chief Justice’ – Prof. Stephen Adei

Professor Stephen Adei, a former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), has expressed strong reservations about the potential removal of the Chief Justice by President-elect John Dramani Mahama.

According to Professor Adei, such an action would set a dangerous precedent with long-term implications for Ghana’s judiciary and democratic stability.

Speaking during an interview with TV3 on Sunday, 23 December 2024, Professor Adei stressed that the independence of the judiciary must be safeguarded against political interference.

He argued that the judiciary serves as a critical pillar of democracy and tampering with its leadership for political reasons could erode public trust in the institution.

“It would be disastrous if Mr Mahama removes the Chief Justice,” Professor Adei remarked. “Such a move would consolidate a very bad practice that will not augur well for the future of this country. We must resist the temptation to politicise every aspect of governance, especially our judiciary.”

He further emphasised the need for political leaders to prioritise institutional integrity over partisan considerations.

Professor Adei called on all stakeholders to ensure that judicial appointments and removals are guided by constitutional provisions and the principles of justice, warning that any deviation could have far-reaching consequences for Ghana’s democratic development.