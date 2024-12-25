GeneralMajor 1

Mahama strengthens wies with Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau, and Gabon

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has embarked on a significant diplomatic tour to Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau, and Gabon, reaffirming Ghana’s commitment to fostering strong regional partnerships and promoting progress across Africa.

In a series of high-level meetings with the Presidents of the three nations on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, Mr Mahama discussed critical issues aimed at advancing collaboration in trade, security, and sustainable development.

 The discussions underscored the shared values and aspirations of the leaders, highlighting their collective commitment to ensuring that partnerships benefit the citizens of their respective nations.

Speaking about the visit, President-elect Mahama emphasized the importance of deepening ties with Ghana’s geographical neighbors and friends across the continent.

 “Our conversations touched on exploring opportunities for collaboration in trade, security, and sustainable development, ensuring that our partnerships benefit not only our nations but the people we serve,” he noted in a Facebook post.

The visit forms part of Mr. Mahama’s broader agenda to strengthen Ghana’s role in fostering unity and progress within West Africa and beyond. 

He reiterated his commitment to prioritizing the well-being of Africa’s youth and vulnerable populations while working toward a brighter, more prosperous future for the continent.

Observers have lauded the President-elect’s proactive approach to diplomacy, viewing the visit as a step toward enhancing regional cooperation and addressing common challenges in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

