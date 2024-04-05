Abu Sakara clarifies aliance with Alan

The Founder of the National Interest Movement (NIM), Dr. Abu Sakara Foster, has explained that the statement declaring the finalization of an agreement forming the basis of an Alliance led by the Movement for Change (M4C) in collaboration with his National Interest Movement was premature.

Dr. Foster stated that the premature release of the press statement was prompted by uncontrollable circumstances that needed to be addressed promptly to prevent the perpetrators from shaping the narrative of the Alliance unfavourably.

He emphasized that leaving the narrative unaddressed could have resulted in unfavourable outcomes for their movement.

“It is to be expected that any attempt to forge a credible alternative based on mergers of entities with institutional structures and credible leaders will be resisted and sabotaged from within and without. The duopoly are not afraid of those playing “wanna be” Presidential candidates, they see them as talking heads without legs.”

Independent presidential candidate Alan John Kyerematen announced a strategic partnership with the NIM on Thursday, April 4. This collaboration would operate under the banner ‘The Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC).

In the statement, Mr. Kyerematen outlined the objectives of the Alliance, which is slated for official launch on Wednesday, April 17.

The primary goal of the ARC is to rally Ghanaians from diverse backgrounds, with a particular emphasis on engaging the youth and women, in order to elect the first independent candidate as President of Ghana.

Dr Abu Sakara indicated that in the coming week, they would provide details of the Alliance and a full list of the members that make up the alliance partners.

“We have talked to many people and entities that are willing to join the Alliance once we launch it. Others are still in the process of their internal consultations and will join later when they have taken their decisions and announced it to their members. The alliance has therefore been structured to leave room for growth as more members join. There are clear guidelines and conditions for entities and individuals that want to join the Alliance, this is to ensure that certain minimum criteria are met,” he added.

Dr Sakara said the leadership of NIM had been fully aware of its role in the initiative for months and had participated in several meetings to reach this point.

“Now that the foundation is laid for the Alliance we shall reach out to our associate members and sister organizations to join us in this grand alliance for the transformation of Ghana. This Alliance will bring renewed hope to many Ghanaians that had almost given up on having any credible alternative with candidates of substance in the 2024 elections.”

“The Alliance has several personalities of substance and renown that can partner Alan Kyerematen on the Presidency slate. Who that will be? is not the focus of our attention at this time. For now we want to introduce Ghanaians to the Alliance, its purpose, immediate objectives and prospects for the 2024 general election,” he stated.

The NIM Founder said they also wanted to assess the Alliance’s potential added value to the options available in Ghana for now and the foreseeable future.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

Sakara Speaks on Alliance.

Thank you for your kind support and your continued belief that there is hope.

Nil Despradum – ( Never give up hope).

La luche continua has la victoria! – (the struggle continues until victory is achieved)

Dr Abu Sakara Foster

Founder National Interest Movement