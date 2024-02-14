NDC describes Dr Bawumia unfit leader, questions his vision and credibility

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as an unfit leader, who lacks vision, accountability, and credibility, rendering him unqualified to lead the Ghanaian people.

According to the NDC, since assuming office in 2016, Dr Bawumia and the Nana Akufo-Addo NPP-led administration, have been spreading lies to conceal their mishandling of the economy, making him the least qualified person to lead Ghana as a President.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Kwetey, stated that the economic team led by Dr Bawumia, demonstrated a total lack of vision as evidenced by their emphasis on shifting towards exports, while overseeing a drastic increase in imports saying; the government’s failure to prioritize increasing Ghana’s power generation capacity, a crucial factor for economic transformation, further reflects their lack of vision.

The NDC scribe, also accused the Vice President of avoiding responsibility for certain government policies which he perceives as being unfavorable which according to him, Dr Bawumia, has displayed a significant responsibility deficit, which is unsettling for someone in a leadership position.

Mr Kwetey, noted that this kind of behavior lacks the necessary character required to lead the nation and highlighted the importance of true leadership that takes accountability for actions and words, and does not seek to avoid responsibility for any perceived failures or shortcomings.

“Dr Bawumia is running away from what he clearly views as not very good policies of the very government he serves in as Vice President. Has he even had the humility to apologize to the country for those policies? John Mahama demonstrated a high sense of responsibility. Bawumia demonstrates he has a massive Responsibility Deficit. Such a person does not have the character to lead our nation”. Mr Kwetey noted.

On the issue of the NPP flagbearer’s deceptive promise to scrap some taxes, the NDC General Secretary, pointed out that the so-called promise comes from the same Dr Bawumia, who have used flattery to deceive Ghanaians with their promise to move Ghana from taxation to production.

Mr Kwetey, further added that the Vice President’s previous promises to reduce the tax burden on Ghanaians, not to tax mobile money wallets, and to lower import duties on spare parts, are just a few of the promises that have turned into lies.

He reminded the NPP flagbearer that Ghanaians still remember his instrumental role in crafting the obnoxious E-levy policy, as was confirmed publicly by the then Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Mr John Boadu, their former General Secretary.

“We still remember his important role in the recent IMF negotiations. His actions have resulted in the implementation of the Emissions Levy, which many consider useless, and the imposition of VAT on previously exempt items”. He quizzed.

Mr Kwetey, further stated that the NDC and its Members of Parliament, have always stood on the side of the suffering Ghanaian people and businesses to opposed the draconian taxes imposed on Ghanaians by the insensitive Akufo-Addo and Bawumia government.

He, therefore advised the Vice President to turned a new leaf and show genuine contrition by first apologizing to Ghanaians and then join the NDC to scrap the taxes now and not in the future saying; the Ghanaians cannot live through another day of suffocating taxes, let alone ten good months.

Accusing Dr Bawumia of being untrustworthy, Mr Kwetey claimed that the Vice President words cannot be relied upon and questioned his trustworthiness and suitability as a leader, stating that he is a leader who lacks the required qualities for steering the nation forward.

He argued that the nation deserves a leader who can inspire trust, make well-informed decisions, and effectively address the country’s pressing issues and that leader is John Dramani Mahama, who has proven track record.