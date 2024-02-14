Senyo Hosi urges Accra Brewery to address extra sweetness in Club Beer

Beer enthusiast and Chairman of “The 1931 Club,” Senyo Hosi, has taken to social media to express his concerns about the recent surge in sweetness in Club Beer, produced by Accra Brewery Limited.

It comes as concerns about diabetes sparked by excessive sugar in the human body, grow among Ghanaians.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, Mr Hosi, who has a fondness for Club Beer, asserted, “The extra sweetness of your beer these days is totally not on.”

He emphasized that, the additional sweetness observed in the popular alcoholic beverage does not align with the traditional characteristics of Club Beer, which has been in production since 1931.

Identifying himself as the Chairman of The 1931 Club, a group dedicated to the appreciation of Club Beer, Mr Hosi conveyed his discontent with the altered taste profile.

He issued a one-week ultimatum for Accra Brewery Limited to rectify the excessive sugar content in their product.

In his open letter to the brewery, Mr Hosi urged, “Dear Accra Brewery Limited, our Club 1931 no be malt or shandy. The extra sweetness of your beer these days is totally not on.

You have one week to repent and revert to the previous brew. Signed. Chairman, The 1931 Club.”

The call for action has generated discussions among beer enthusiasts, with many sharing their opinions on social media platforms.

Accra Brewery Limited has yet to respond to Senyo Hosi’s plea, leaving consumers curious about the fate of their beloved Club Beer.