Wounded Kennedy Agyapong turns explosive material

…Colleague Sylvester Tetteh, his latest victim

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP), is being consumed by rage, prompting concerns about his temperament.

Indeed, if he was from a factory, manufacturers would have warned anyone drawing closer to him to “handle him with care” as he has become an explosive material ready to visit violence on even his friend with the least provocation.

In the aftermath of losing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race to Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, witnessing the defeat of Sarah Adwo Safo, the mother of his two children at the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, as well as the massacre of his younger brother Ralph Agyapong, at Bantama, both at the party’s parliamentary primaries, Agyapong’s frustration seems to have boiled over.

In a shocking incident yesterday Tuesday, February 13, 2024, an altercation almost escalated to a physical fight on the parliamentary floor between Agyapong and his colleague, Sylvester Tetteh, the NPP legislator for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro.

The trigger for the confrontation remains unclear, but a viral video on social media captured Agyapong, expressing his displeasure towards Tetteh.

Agyapong, gestured angrily, pointing his index finger at Tetteh, who attempted to walk away. However, a comment from Tetteh, seemingly further angered Agyapong, prompting him to chase after his colleague, labeling him a “foolish boy.”

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin intervened, swiftly escorting Tetteh away from the confrontation.

Following Tetteh’s exit from the parliamentary floor, Agyapong, still visibly agitated, eventually returned to his seat.

Reports suggest that, the altercation stemmed from a gesture of goodwill initiated by Tetteh.

Patrick Yaw Boamah, the MP for Okaikoi South, then approached Agyapong to calm him down.

But in a surprising turn of events, Kennedy Agyapong and Sylvester Tetteh, managed to reconcile, following a heated confrontation within the parliamentary chambers.

The incident, which initially sparked concerns of a brewing conflict, later took a positive twist as the two politicians set aside their differences after the swift intervention of the majority leadership.

Members of the majority leadership, led by Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin, facilitated a closed-door meeting between Agyapong and Tetteh.

This intervention played a crucial role in defusing tension, allowing the MPs to express their concerns and reach a mutual understanding.

The incident, initially causing apprehension, has now taken a positive turn with the resolution of differences between the two politicians.

Ahead of the NPP Parliamentary primaries, Kennedy Agyapong, had threatened to drop bombshells on his party, if the Bantama seat was still occupied by Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister of Works and Housing and the incumbent MP.

It is not clear, what his plans are now that he is equally exiting parliament.

Nearly four months ago, the MP for Bosome Freho, Akwasi Darko Boateng, suffered a similar encounter at the hands of Kennedy Agyapong.

Akwasi Darko Boateng, confirmed being picked on by his colleague representing the people of Assin Central, during the presentation of the 2024 budget statement on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.



In an interview with Akoma FM, Mr Boateng confirmed that Kennedy Agyapong who lost his presidential bid in the November 4 flagbearer contest, refused his handshake and confronted him for supporting a different candidate in the contest.



He recounted running into a mini-meeting involving Ken Agyapong and other members of the Majority caucus, including the MP for Sefwi Akontonmbra, Alex Tetteh, whom he was seeking to engage over a matter when the incident occurred.



“When I arrived he (Alex Tetteh) was standing with Ken and others. I was bound to definitely greet him, he had gone for a contest and when I got there he was discussing with them about those he has helped and how they disappointed him and how he was going to respond.



“He was angry and even accused Alex, everyone was explaining their part, details of which I can’t disclose here.



“When I got there I extended my hand to greet him and he immediately coiled back when I extended my hand. I asked him Ken why and his response was that you people have campaigned and voted against me…” he narrated.



While, admitting that he did not campaign for the candidature of the Assin Central MP in the contest, Mr Boateng, refuted allegations that he attacked the person of Kennedy Agyapong or showed ingratitude after receiving help from him.



Amidst the cheering and jeering during the 2024 Budget Presentation in Parliament, there was some uneasiness within the majority caucus.



The tension was highlighted when Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, was captured by cameras engaged in what seemed like an open confrontation with some members of the caucus.



In the video shared by multiple news channels, Kennedy Agyapong, who looked visibly irritated is seen refusing handshakes from some of his colleagues, specifically the MP for Bosome Freho, Akwasi Boateng.



The Assin Central MP who lost the NPP flagbearer race to Dr Bawumia, was also seen registering his displeasure, while some of his other colleagues sought to mediate the situation.



While his words were not audible, political watchers have linked the incident to the conduct of some Majority MPs during the lead-up to the party’s presidential primary of November 4, 2023.



Ahead of the congress, Kennedy Agyapong, had accused some members of the party, including MPs of mudslinging.



According to the official results declared by the Electoral Commission on November 4, Dr Bawumia, won with 118,210 votes, representing 61.47% of the total votes cast.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, secured the second position with 71,996 votes, representing 35.52% of the total valid votes.

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, garnered 1,459 votes, while the fourth contender, Francis Addai-Nimoh got 781 votes.