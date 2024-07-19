Government seeks collaboration between ISD and IPR Ghana to promote effective communication

By Paul Mamattah



The Deputy Minister for Information, Sylvester Tetteh, has proposed a significant collaboration between the Information Services Department (ISD) and the Institute of Public Relations Ghana (IPR Ghana) to promote effective communication and public relations in the country.

He noted that, the collaboration would enhance the professionalism and expertise of PR practitioners in the country and promote a better understanding of the importance of public relations in national development.

Speaking at the launch of IPR Ghana’s 50thanniversary celebration in Accra, the Deputy Minister, emphasized the crucial role ISD plays in disseminating government policies and programmes, proposing that all Public Relations Officers (PROs) supplied by ISD to various government institutions must automatically enroll as members of the IPR.

He stressed the importance of public relations in promoting peace and understanding, particularly during election periods adding that this is particularly important as Ghana approaches the December 7 elections, where the role of public relations in promoting peace and understanding is crucial.”This collaboration will preserve trust during this election period to guarantee peace and stability.” He said.



The collaboration, according to Mr Tetteh, will enable PROs to stay abreast of current trends in PR practice and tap into the vast knowledge and resources available through IPR Ghana’s networking and knowledge-sharing activities.

He urged all stakeholders to actively participate in IPR Ghana’s Week of Activities, which will showcase the contributions of the PR profession and demonstrate the value of PR in national development.



Mr Tetteh, also underscored the need for ethical communication and leveraging PR to promote peace and enhance the country’s global image. He congratulated IPR Ghana on reaching its 50th anniversary and expressed confidence that the organization will achieve even greater achievements in the next fifty years.

Delivering the keynote address, the President of the Ghana Association of Bankers (GAB), John Awuah, emphasized the crucial role of PR in building confidence in the country, stressing the need for balanced and effective PR strategies that do not lean too far towards either extreme.

He expressed his belief that PR professionals have the power to shape the narrative and instill confidence among the public and urged them to be mindful of the impact their words and actions can have, emphasizing the importance of providing accurate information to the people.

“We do not want PR that goes to the far right or to the far left, that creates a sense of ambiguity when it’s done. When PR professionals speak, we should ensure that our words convey the truth and help the public understand what is right. We must not just tell stories, but to guide, enlighten and to allow everyone to reach out to you.” Mr Awuah stressed.

He further pointed out the significance of projecting an image of respect and credibility in the field of public relations adding that the potential for making a positive impact when professionals are seen as trustworthy and reliable.

“In our country, when you have that kind of respect, you can make a difference. We need to work together to ensure that the practice of public relations in Ghana is responsible, transparent, and dedicated to driving confidence in our nation.” He emphasized.



Mr Awuah, called on PR experts to embrace their role as guardians of truth and trust saying; by ensuring that their messages are accurate, balanced, and accessible, they can contribute to enhancing confidence in Ghana and shaping a positive narrative for the country.

On his part, the President of the Ghana Journalists Association, (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, lauded the dedication and excellence displayed by the Public Relations professionals and the institution itself.

He commended the institution for its unwavering commitment to its values and principles, which have served as a beacon of hope, innovation, and excellence for the country adding that; the legacy of the Institute of Public Relations Ghana stands as a testament to the importance of collaboration, perseverance, and vision.

Mr Dwumfour, stated that as the country gears up for a significant political election in the upcoming months, both institutions are preparing to face the challenges ahead. The GJA expressed solidarity with the Institute and pledged to work together to promote responsible and ethical journalism before and after the elections.

He added that both organizations aim to continue making progress, providing inspiration, and fostering a positive atmosphere within the industry and emphasized on ethical publication for peace, highlighting the crucial role of media in shaping narratives during critical times.

The outdooring of the golden jubilee celebration also coincided with the world PR Day and PR week celebrations. The institute also used the 50th anniversary launch to investiture the newly executives of the institute. The newly appointed executive team of the Institute is headed by Esther Amba NumabaCobbah, a respected communications professional and fellow of IPR as the President, the team also consists of Donald Gwira as Vice President, Solace A. M. Akomeah as Honorary Secretary, Abraham Otabil as Deputy Honorary Secretary, Gabriel Nii Otu Ankrah as Treasurer.

Ms. Cobbah, emphasized her vision of fostering collaboration among members to elevate IPR Ghana into a leading professional community known for its excellence. She aims to amplify the organization’s voice not only nationally but also on a continental and global scale, ensuring that IPR Ghana makes a lasting and impactful contribution to the field of public relations.