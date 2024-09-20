IPR Ghana calls for a national  campaign against  galamsey

The Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana, strongly condemns the activities of illegal small-scale mining,‘galamsey’ in Ghana and their destructive effects on our environment, communities and nation.

The escalation in these activities now poses a grave threat, which demands urgent and decisive action.

We applaud the efforts of environmental organizations, journalists and individuals who have been on a mission to bring to public attention the dire situation that the nation is facing as a result of galamsey.

We also commend the vigilance of those in various communities, particularly the youth, who have raised alarm about these criminal activities that have been going on in their neighbourhoods.

Recent statements by Chiefs, Religious Bodies, Professional Groups, Civil Society Organizations and others demanding decisive action, especially from the highest levels of Government, including calls for the declaration of a State of Emergency, show heightened awareness of the seriousness of the situation.

We must be honest with ourselves and acknowledge that things could not have reached these depths without powerful forces at both local and national levels, lending their support to, or, worse still, engaging themselves in these despicable activities and benefiting from them. We risk further deterioration without a determination and a concerted effort to confront these selfish vested interests and firmly ensure our national well-being.

As a professional body of public relations practitioners, we believe that a comprehensive and well-structured, nationwide Behaviour Change Communication Strategy is an essential complement to enforcement actions, including criminal sanctions, in combating the menace.

Such a strategy would be rooted in community-based mobilization to reject these illegal activities and adopt legal productive ones for livelihood enhancement and environmental conservation. It is critical for all Ghanaians, particularly those living in the vicinities of the galamsey activities to have a deeper understanding of the dangers posed by the menace to human life and health, and the looming environmental catastrophe associated with it.

The strategy would emphasize individual responsibilities in the fight against galamsey in Ghana.

IPR Ghana calls on national agencies, such as the National Commission for Civic Education, the Information Service of the Ministry of Information, the Ministry of Health,Civil Society Organisations, Private Sector entities and the media to harmonize and intensify messaging for promoting positive behaviours in relation to the fight against galamsey.

The entire membership of IPR Ghana stands ready and willing to be part of this important national campaign.

Let us work together in a concerted manner to protect our environment and wellbeing for the current and future generations.