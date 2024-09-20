Speaker of Parliament calls for constitutional reform and bipartisan collaboration

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has called for a comprehensive overhaul of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, citing structural deficiencies that he believes are hampering the nation’s progress.

While acknowledging the constitution’s role in ensuring political stability, he argued that it has also led to an alarming concentration of power within the executive branch, undermining the balance among the arms of government.

“The foundation of Ghana’s democracy has several flaws and complexities, including the excessive concentration of power in the executive,” he stated.

Speaking at the University of Ghana Alumni Lecture in Accra under the theme “30 Years of Parliamentary Democracy: The Journey Thus Far,” Speaker Bagbin emphasized the need to address the excessive concentration of power in the executive branch, which he argued disrupts the balance among government institutions.

The University of Ghana Alumni Lecture series, established in 1974 and held annually at the university’s Great Hall, serves as a forum for discussing critical national issues, making Speaker Bagbin’s insights particularly timely as Ghana reflects on its democratic journey over the past three decades.

In his address, the Speaker expressed concern about escalating partisanship within the legislature, warning of potential public unrest if lawmakers prioritize political agendas over citizen welfare.

He emphasized the growing frustration among citizens towards elected officials who fail to prioritize the common good over party interests, stressing that such behavior undermines legislative progress and erodes public trust in governance.

“Citizens are increasingly frustrated with lawmakers who do not unite for the common good,” Bagbin stated.

He warned that a focus on party loyalty is overshadowing the essential duty to serve the public interest, which not only hampers legislative progress but also amplifies the perception that Parliament is disconnected from the realities faced by ordinary Ghanaians.

Speaker Bagbin cautioned that if this trend continues, it could incite a revolt against elected officials who appear more concerned with political gains than with genuine governance urging Parliamentarians to rise above partisan divides and commit to bipartisan collaboration.

He advocated for a renewed commitment to unity and cooperation among Members of Parliament to restore faith in the democratic process and foster sustainable development for the nation.