Bawumia picks No.1, Mahama No.8 for NDC on ballot paper for election 2024

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will take the number one position on the ballot, followed by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming December 7 polls.

The NDC will occupy the number 8 spot.

This arrangement was finalised during the balloting process conducted at the Electoral Commission’s office in Accra.

Find full list of positions below:

Mahamudu Bawumia – NPP – No.1

John Dramani Mahama – NDC – No.8

Christian Kwabena Andrews – GUM – No.4

Daniel Augustus Lartey Inr – GCPP – No.2

Akua Donkor – Ghana Freedom Party – No.3

Hassan Abdulai Ayariga – All People’s Congress – No.9

Kofi Akpaloo – Liberal Party of Ghana – No. 5

Mohammed Frimpong – National Democratic Party – No.6

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa – CPP – No.7

Kofi Koranteng – Independent Candidate – No.10

George Twum-Barima-Adu – Independent Candidate – No.11

Alan John Kyerematen – Independent Candidate – No.13

Earlier today, the Commission officially approved 13 candidates to contest in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

After what it said was a thorough vetting process, the EC’s approved candidates include individuals from a range of political backgrounds, including candidates from major parties and several independents. But the process did not go without chaos.

This occurred after the commission conducted the first part of the process, which was to determine the sequence in which the actual balloting would proceed.

One by one, representatives selected their slots on Friday afternoon.

Following this, Dr Omane Boamah, Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), raised concerns that one of the balls had a unique feature that could compromise the integrity of the process.

But NPP’s National Director of Research and Elections, Evans Nimako would have none of that.

After over 30 minutes of argument, the commission agreed to replace the affected ball, and the process was set to be re-run from scratch.