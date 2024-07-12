BusinessMajor 2

IPR Ghana to launch 50th anniversary celebration and observe annual PR week

The Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana, will launch its 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION on July 16, 2024, to coincide with this year’s World PR Day.

The launch of the anniversary celebration themed “PUBLIC RELATIONS FOR VALUE CREATION” will take place at the ACCRA CITY HOTEL (formally Novotel) at 6:30 PM, with a lineup of exciting activities including, the investiture of the recently elected Executive Committee of the Institute.

Attendees of the event will be Members of IPR Ghana, Sister Associations, Representatives of Political Parties, The Peace Council, Captains of Industry, Civil Society Organizations, etc.

The anniversary launch falls within the Annual IPR Ghana week during which members of the Institute showcase and celebrate the value that the Public Relations profession brings to society.  The week will see exciting activities tailored to different stakeholders of the Institute.

President of IPR, Esther A. N. Cobbah (CEO of Stratcomm Africa) says, “Public Relations brings a lot of value to individuals, organizations and society in general and we aredelighted to have the opportunity to celebrate and demonstrate this through the activities lined up for the anniversary and this year’s IPR Ghana Week. A key focus for this year is ethical communication for peace building in an election year. We invite all our stakeholders to join us in celebrating the value that PR offers to all.”

