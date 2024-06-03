NDC slams Electoral Commission’s directive on voter transfer observation

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed strong disapproval over a recent memorandum issued by the Deputy Chairman (Operations) of the Electoral Commission (EC), which instructs Regional Directors to prohibit political party agents from observing the ongoing voter transfer exercise.

The NDC, has labeled this directive as “outrageous,” suggesting it is a deliberate attempt to facilitate gerrymandering through illegal voter transfers. The party has criticized the EC for opting for opacity rather than transparency in this critical electoral process, which they argue should be free from suspicion and manipulation.

In a statement signed by the NDC’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the party questioned the motives behind the EC’s directive and accused the Commission, along with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), of attempting to conceal their actions.

The statement emphasized the importance of political party agents in ensuring transparency and bolstering confidence in the electoral system, arguing that the EC’s directive undermines this essential role.

“The Electoral Commission, which is supposed to be a neutral umpire and a champion of transparency in our electoral processes, has opted for opacity in such an important electoral exercise. What do the Electoral Commission and the NPP have to hide that they do not want agents of political parties to observe the ongoing voter transfer exercise?” the statement reads.

The NDC, has urged all its agents nationwide to defy the EC’s directive, calling on Regional and Constituency Secretariats to deploy party agents to all district EC offices to monitor the voter transfer exercise closely. The party stressed its commitment to vigilance and transparency, vowing to resist any attempts at gerrymandering or manipulation ahead of the 2024 elections.

Furthermore, the NDC, has directed its regional and constituency secretariats to take necessary measures to protect party agents from any potential intimidation, harassment, or attacks.

The call to action reflects the NDC’s determination to ensure fair and transparent electoral processes, maintaining that the presence of political party agents is crucial to upholding the integrity of the upcoming elections.