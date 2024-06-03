GeneralMajor 2

Ato Forson cites Attorney-General for misconduct 

 Lawyers representing Ato Forson, have submitted a supplementary affidavit supporting their motion for an order of mistrial, injunction, and/or stay of proceedings in the ongoing ambulance case. 

The affidavit, includes a trending recording of a telephone conversation between Mr Jakpa and Attorney-General Godfred Dame, which allegedly contains evidence of criminal and prosecutorial misconduct by Dame.

The affidavit also references media reports, particularly from Asaase Radio, which suggest professional misconduct by the Attorney-General.

 These reports have been annexed to the legal documents submitted to the court.

Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, contends that the alleged conduct of the Attorney-General, which remains uncontested, warrants the court’s declaration of a mistrial to ensure justice is both done and seen to be done.

 Forson’s lawyers argue that Dame’s actions have been reprehensible and unlawful, aimed solely at securing Forson’s conviction.

Forson’s legal team maintains that if the court proceeds with the trial despite these serious allegations, it would constitute a travesty of justice by disregarding credible claims of misconduct. 

They emphasize that ignoring such blatant breaches of the rule of law and prosecutorial ethics by the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice would erode public confidence in the justice system.

The application for a mistrial is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.

