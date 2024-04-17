BusinessMajor 2

KGL Foundation holds EidFest food drive in Tamale

razak.bawa
The spirit of Eid al-Fitr filled the air in Tamale as the KGL Foundation hosted a grand EidFest food drive at the Northern Regional Library, feeding over a thousand people. The celebratory atmosphere buzzed with excitement as community members came together to mark the end of Ramadan and share blessings with those in need.

Dignitaries including the Chogu Satingle-Naa, Alhaji Dr. Alhassan Nagumsi, the Tandanwura Alhaji Gariba Amin, and the MCE of Sagnarigu Hon. Yakubu Ahmed Mohammed graced the occasion with their presence.

Programs Manager of the KGL Foundation Sets the Stage

The event commenced with a speech by the Programs Manager of the KGL Foundation, Mr. NiiAnkonu Annorbah-Sarpei. He warmly welcomed everyone and highlighted the significance of EidFest. “Eid al-Fitr is a time for gratitude and compassion,” he declared. “Through this food drive, we aim to extend a helping hand to our brothers and sisters and celebrate the spirit of giving that lies at the heart of Eid.”

MCE of Sagnarigu Emphasizes Community Spirit

Following the opening remarks, Hon. Yakubu Ahmed Mohammed, the MCE of Sagnarigu, took the stage. He commended the KGL Foundation for their initiative and emphasized the importance of community spirit, especially during Eid. “Ramadan teaches us the value of selflessness,” he stated. “Events like EidFest allow us to translate those lessons into action and ensure that everyone in our community can celebrate this joyous occasion.”

Traditional Leaders Offer Blessings

The Chogu Satingle-Naa, Alhaji Dr. Alhassan Nagumsi, and the Tandanwura Alhaji Gariba Amin, both revered traditional leaders, offered their blessings to the gathering. They praised the KGL Foundation for their commitment to social welfare and urged the community to embrace the spirit of Eid al-Fitr through acts of charity and kindness.

A Day of Celebration and Giving

Throughout the day, attendees enjoyed a festive atmosphere filled with music and camaraderie. The highlight of the event was the distribution of food and drinks and performances from cultural troupes from the Tamale enclave. 

EidFest by the KGL Foundation proved to be a resounding success.  The event not only provided much-needed food assistance but also served as a powerful testament to the spirit of Eid al-Fitr – a spirit of togetherness, compassion, and sharing.

