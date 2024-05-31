HealthMajor 2

KGL Foundation brings health, blood donation exercise to Adukrom with huge community participation

In a scene of exceptional community spirit, the KGL Foundation organized a health screening and blood donation exercise at the Chief’s Palace Durbar Grounds in Adukrom.

A massive turnout marked the event, with residents and students from Nifa Senior High School, Adukrom Presby Secondary Technical, J. Knol Vocational and Technical Institute, and Abiriw Presby Vocational and Technical Institute actively participating.

The presence of the Akuapem Nifahene, Osuodumgya Otutu  Ababio V, alongside the District Chief Executive of the Okere District and the acting District Health Director, added immense weight to the occasion.

Mr Nii  Ankonu  Annorbah-Sarpei, Programmes Manager of the KGL Foundation, spoke on behalf of the CEO, Mr Elliot Dadey, during the programme; reiterating the Foundation’s commitment to improving the lives and wellbeing of Ghanaians. He underscored the need to regularly have health checkups and exercises to be fit.

This initiative by the KGL Foundation underscores Mr Dadey’s vision of a healthier Ghana. The Foundation’s dedication to social responsibility is evident in its commitment to organizing these impactful health screening and blood donation exercises across the country.

The KGL Foundation, continues to champion positive change in Ghanaian communities through its various social development programs.

