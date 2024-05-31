YEA paying Kayayei allowance under Skills Development initiative

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has begun distributing allowances to Kayayeis (female head porters) under the new Kayayei Skills Empowerment programme.

This initiative aims to uplift the lives and future of female head porters through skill development and financial support.

The skill development training imparts a range of vocational skills to the Kayayei, providing practical knowledge and expertise in sectors such as entrepreneurship, tailoring, dressmaking, hairdressing, catering, and other in-demand trades.

In addition to these valuable skills, the programme offers comprehensive support, including mentorship, counselling, and guidance throughout the training period, ensuring a holistic approach to empowerment.

Each beneficiary, will receive an initial payment of five hundred Ghana Cedis (GH₵500), with an additional GH₵500, to be paid at the end of the training session.

This monthly stipend of one thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵1,000) is designed to enable the Kayayeis, to fully participate in the programme without the burden of having to work during their training.

Kofi Adjei Agyapong, the Chief Executive Officer of the YEA, stated that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to empowering vulnerable groups and reducing the incidence of head portering among young women.

“By providing them with tangible opportunities for skill development, the government hopes to create alternative income streams and ultimately reduce the number of individuals engaged in this strenuous and often exploitative occupation,” he said.

Mr Agyapong, reiterated that the distribution of allowances to the Kayayei is not only a reflection of the government’s dedication to improving their lives but also a testament to the pivotal role that the YEA plays in promoting youth employment and empowerment.

“These women are the backbone of our informal economy, and they deserve access to the tools and resources they need to improve their circumstances. We are committed to supporting them every step of the way,” he added.

The YEA CEO, highlighted the potential of the Kayayei Skills Empowerment initiative to significantly transform the lives of these hardworking women.

By equipping them with valuable skills and financial support, the programme aims to empower them to create better futures for themselves and their families, breaking the cycle of poverty and contributing to the overall socio-economic development of the nation.

This initiative is part of the YEA’s broader efforts to tackle youth unemployment in the country. By investing in the Kayayei community, the agency hopes to create sustainable livelihoods and economic opportunities for some of the country’s most vulnerable citizens.

The Vice President and flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, inaugurated the Kayayei Empowerment Training Centre on Tuesday, May 21, at Madina in Accra.

The Centre features two training rooms, three pantries, a kitchen, a clinic, 15 washrooms, five dormitories, fire extinguishers, CCTV, 24/7 security, and a food shed.

The training and hostel facilities under the Kayayei Empowerment Project have been positioned in different parts of Accra and Kumasi.

The primary aim of the Kayayei Empowerment Programme is to provide head porters with Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

The programme aims to train 5,000 girls between May and November 2024, with 600 Kayayei per cohort each month, providing practical skills and knowledge to prepare participants for specific trades and occupations.

Speaking at the event, Dr Bawumia, acknowledged the skepticism and criticisms about the project, but affirmed its feasibility.

“When I made this promise on behalf of the government, there were many who thought it was not a realistic promise. They thought it was not possible. They said it was a 419 scheme, but I knew that ‘insha Allah’ it was possible for us to do it. We had COVID in 2020, and we had to recover from it, and so what we are doing for Kayayei’s today is part of a whole programme of activity of our government to help the poor and the vulnerable,” he said.

Kofi Agyapong, emphasized the programme’s commitment to providing accommodation and equipping head porters with essential skills. “Our programme adopts an extensive recruitment process offering training in crucial skills such as baking, beading, soap making, and many more.

Additionally, we cover essential soft skills like personal healthcare and financial literacy to ensure holistic development,” Mr Agyapong added.

The head porters expressed their gratitude to Dr Bawumia for alleviating their hardships. One participant said, “We encourage him to continue the good work, and by God’s will, we will support him in the 2024 elections.”

Another Kayayei added, “We are so happy because you have done a lot. You found us a place to sleep and help anyone who wants to learn a trade. Thank you.”