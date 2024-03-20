KGL Foundation extends helping hand to flood victims in Keta with health screening and relief aid

In a commendable display of compassion and community support, the KGL Foundation, has stepped forward to assist the flood victims of Keta, Ghana. Organizing a multifaceted relief effort, the foundation orchestrated health screenings, and blood donation drives, and provided essential relief items to those affected by the recent flooding in the region.

The devastating floods in Keta, have left many families displaced and struggling to cope with the aftermath. In response to this crisis, the KGL Foundation mobilized its resources to bring aid directly to the heart of the affected communities.

On the grounds of the Keta Municipal Hospital, the foundation set up a comprehensive health screening program. This initiative aimed to assess and address the medical needs of flood victims, ensuring that any health concerns resulting from the disaster were promptly identified and treated.

Medical professionals and volunteers, worked tirelessly to conduct thorough check-ups, offering consultations and medical advice to those in need.

The screenings not only provided immediate assistance but also served as a crucial preventive measure against potential health crises in the wake of the flooding.

In addition to the health screenings, the KGL Foundation organized a blood donation drive, recognizing the urgent need for blood supplies in the area. With flood-related injuries and other medical emergencies on the rise, the initiative aimed to bolster local blood banks and ensure that hospitals had an adequate supply of blood for critical treatments.

The response from the community was overwhelming, with individuals from all walks of life coming forward to donate blood and support their neighbors in need. The KGL Foundation expressed gratitude for the generosity and solidarity shown by the people of Keta during this challenging time.

Furthermore, the foundation distributed essential relief items to families affected by the flooding. This included food supplies, clean drinking water, hygiene kits, blankets, and other necessities to help alleviate the immediate hardships faced by those displaced from their homes.

Speaking about the initiative, The Programme manager, Mr Nii Annorbah – Sarpei, who spoke on behalf of the CEO Mr Elliot Daddey of the KGL Foundation, emphasized the organization’s commitment to supporting communities in times of crisis. He stated, “Our hearts go out to the people of Keta who have been affected by this disaster. We are here to offer not just material aid but also a sense of hope and solidarity during these challenging times.”

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta, Emmanuel Gemegah, commended the KGL Foundation for its impactful community initiatives. He underscored the significance of such programs in complementing the government’s efforts to improve healthcare accessibility and outcomes at the grassroots level.

The PRO Edwin Osmond-Lamptety, said the KGL Foundation as part of its corporate responsibility decided to make sure that residents are well taken care of in terms of health needs and other important things

Edwin Osmond-Lamptety noted that at KGL Foundation they pride themselves as one that seeks to get to the grassroots of the community create collaborations and impact people positively

The KGL Foundation’s efforts have been widely praised by local authorities, residents, and stakeholders for their swift and effective response to the flood crisis in Keta. As the recovery and rebuilding process continues, the foundation remains dedicated to supporting the community and helping families rebuild their lives.

Through initiatives such as health screenings, blood donation drives, and relief aid distributions, the KGL Foundation continues to demonstrate the power of community-driven action in times of adversity. As Keta strives to recover from the recent floods, the foundation stands as a beacon of hope, providing much-needed support and assistance to those in need.