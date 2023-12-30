Awingobit declares intention to contest PNC presidential primary

The secretary of importers and exporters association of Ghana, Sampson Awingobit, has declared his intention to contest the PNC presidential candidature for the upcoming 2024 elections.

He made this known to the media at his hometown in Kusanaba in the Upper East Region.

Awingobit lost the previous primaries to Apasiba by a slim margin in 2020. A contest which he said he nearly won, but lost due to one or two reasons.

In his declaration, Mr Awingobit, mentioned that when given the opportunity to lead the PNC, he would make sure that the party becomes vibrant as NPP and NDC.

He indicated that, the so-called smaller parties are not doing well, because of leadership problems. He said, with a competent leader, PNC can win the 2024 elections.

Mr Awingobit is expected to meet contest from Bernard Monah, who was formerly the PNC national chairman.

However, Mr Awingobit indicated that Bernard Monah is no match for him.

Bernard Monah is currently a youth chief of the Bimoba community in Kpikpira, which Mr Awingobit said he should concentrate on his traditional leadership.