Sammy Gyamfi presents Motorcycles to Bono East region to bolster communication

In a significant boost to the communication capabilities of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, Esq. presented eleven motorcycles to the Bono East Regional Chairman.

These motorcycles are intended for the hardworking Communication Officers in the region, enhancing their mobility and aiding in the effective dissemination of party messages.

The distribution of these motorcycles is part of a broader initiative spearheaded by former President and NDC flag-bearer, John Dramani Mahama.

Expressing deep gratitude, Gyamfi acknowledged Mahama’s unwavering support and guidance, which has been instrumental in this endeavor.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to our father and flag-bearer H.E. John Dramani Mahama for his continuous support,” Gyamfi stated. “His dedication to empowering our Communication Officers is invaluable.”

To date, Communication Officers in seven regions—Bono, Upper East, Upper West, North East, Western North, Savannah, and Bono East—have received brand new motorbikes.

These regions, have also been equipped with essential logistics such as mobile phones and laptops, further facilitating the party’s communication efforts.

Gyamfi, also extended profound appreciation to the numerous benefactors who have consistently supported the party’s communications bureau. Their contributions have been crucial in driving the initiative forward.

“With your support and the help of God, we shall cover all 16 regions,” Gyamfi affirmed. “Our goal is to provide each region with a robust pickup vehicle mounted with a powerful P.A system to ensure the effective dissemination of the party’s messages. We are committed to achieving VICTORY come December 7, 2024.”

This strategic initiative underscores the NDC’s commitment to strengthening its communication infrastructure and ensuring that its message reaches every corner of the country as the 2024 elections approach.