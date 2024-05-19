Ahead of Election 2024: John Dramani Mahama announces #Atree4Life Project

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has announced the launch of #Atree4Life project aims at reafforestation in areas devastated by illegal mining. The announcement was made at the 3rd annual transformative dialogue on small-scale mining in Sunyani.

The #Atree4Life project according to the flagbearer is not only aiming at restoring forest areas that have been affected by illegal mining, but also create thousands of job opportunities, particularly for the youth.

“I announced plans to launch a #Atree4Life project at the 3rd annual transformative dialogue on small-scale mining in Sunyani” he posted on Facebook on May 17, 2024.

He is optimistic the project will transform re-afforestation into an economically engaging activity while providing a promising avenue for economic development for young people in areas devastated by the menace of illegal mining called Galamsey.

“With the active involvement of young people, this project aims to re-afforest mining areas while creating job opportunities. It will transform re-afforestation into an economically engaging activity, offering a promising avenue for economic development. The youth will oversee the growth of economically viable tree crops, contributing to environmental conservation and economic growth.”

Furthermore, Mr Mahama announced the implementation of a Blue Water Initiative which he said will be carried out in partnership with the Water Resources Commission, Ghana Water Company, and various development partners.

This initiative, the NDC flagbearer believes will go a long way to clean the water bodies impacted by mining activities while expressing confidence that these initiatives represent crucial steps towards sustainable and responsible mining practices which will bring about positive changes in the environment and local communities.

“In addition, a Blue Water Initiative will be implemented in partnership with the Water Resources Commission, Ghana Water Company, and our development partners to clean the impacted water bodies in mining areas.

This initiative is a crucial step towards sustainable and responsible mining practices”

Ending with a rallying call, Mr. Mahama noted that “I am confident it will positively change the environment and the local communities. Together, we can make a difference for future generations”