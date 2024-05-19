NPP majority to sanction Subin MP for anti-caucus behaviour

The Herald has obtained information indicating that the majority leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is actively discussing measures to discipline the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Subin Constituency in the Ashanti Region, for actions deemed detrimental to caucus unity.

In an internal notice entitled “Important notice: call to order on conduct against the caucus,” circulating on NPP platforms, leadership expressed their intent to take action against Eugene Boakye Antwi, who will not return to the House, next year having lost the ruling party’s primaries.

The notice stated, “Leadership wishes to inform Hon. Members of the Caucus its decision to take action against our colleague Hon. Eugene Boakye Antwi who acted against the directives issued for Members to avail themselves to execute critical business slated for the Emergency Sitting.”

According to the message, Mr Boakye Antwi “unceremoniously left the chamber, disregarding the standing directives, and with no word of caution.”

This departure, the leadership noted, undermined the collective efforts of the caucus, rendering them ineffective.

The leadership emphasized the importance of adherence to caucus directives, especially given that many MPs, despite valid health concerns, ensured their presence at the emergency session.

The notice highlighted that MPs were extensively contacted through various channels about the critical nature of the sitting.

Leadership underscored that such disregard for caucus directives could not be tolerated and announced their intention to formally take action against Antwi, reporting the matter to the party leadership for further necessary actions.

While the specific nature of the punishment remains unclear, this move underscores the NPP majority’s commitment to maintaining discipline and unity within its ranks.

It is also uncertain if this marks the first instance of such public disciplinary action within a parliamentary caucus in Ghana.

The unfolding situation highlights the NPP’s stringent stance on internal cohesion and the potential repercussions for MPs who defy party directives especially when it doesn’t have the members to carry out government business.

The Minority in Parliament on Friday 17th May 2024 staged a walkout ahead of the approval of Ministers and Deputy Ministers-designate by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The group asserted that the current economic and power crises are the result of the government’s mismanagement, necessitating decisive action rather than new ministerial appointments.

Speaking ahead of the adoption of the Appointments Committee report, Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson stated that the caucus cannot support the approval of the nominees.

“Mr Speaker, the Minority does not support the nominations of these ministers, because of what the country has gone through and continues to go through, including economic crisis, food insecurity, “dumsor”, and reckless borrowing.

“Businesses are struggling. While the government has asked Ghanaians to tighten their belts, the government has loosened its belts.

“Piling up ministers and deputies does not signal to the Ghanaians the president understands the seriousness of the mess created.”

The Minority Leader, criticized President Akufo-Addo for the emergency parliamentary session convened at the behest of the Majority caucus on Friday, May 17.

He argued that there was no genuine emergency warranting the recall of Parliament to approve a $150 million loan from the World Bank.

In his address at the start of the parliamentary sitting, Dr. Forson, who previously served as Deputy Finance Minister, stated that the approval of the loan was unnecessary.

He highlighted that the government had already misused funds from the first phase of the loan that had been approved earlier.

Dr. Forson emphasized that the primary concern for the Akufo-Addo administration should be the alarming depreciation of the Ghanaian Cedi.

The Minority Leader pointed out that the rapid decline in the value of the local currency is causing severe economic challenges, including the collapse of businesses and rising unemployment.

The Minority Leader expressed his concern over the continuous devaluation of the Cedi, which he said is driving up the cost of goods and services across the country.

This, according to him, is putting immense pressure on ordinary Ghanaians and worsening their living conditions.

He urged the government to focus on stabilizing the Cedi rather than seeking additional loans for what he termed as consumption.

Dr. Forson stressed the need for the administration to prioritize economic stability and the well-being of its citizens.

The Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam lawmaker reiterated that addressing the free fall of the Cedi should be the government’s most urgent task.

He warned that failure to do so would continue to exacerbate economic hardships and undermine the nation’s financial health.

In conclusion, Dr. Forson called on the government to reassess its priorities and take decisive action to stabilize the economy, rather than accumulating more debt.

He urged a shift in focus from borrowing to implementing policies that would strengthen the local currency and support sustainable economic growth.

“How is the approval of a US$150 million loan an urgent issue, when US$200 million for phase one approved by this House has been misapplied and not accounted for?”

“How is it an urgent matter for Parliament to be summoned from recess to approve a-US$150 million loan agreement at a time that this government is granting questionable US$450 million tax waiver?”

“Therefore, we want to make the point clear that there is no urgent matter before the House to warrant this recall.”

“Rt. Hon. Speaker, the urgent matter facing the people of Ghana, particularly businesses, traders and households is the free fall of the Cedi. This is a matter that concerns everyone. The depreciation of the Cedi should be an urgent issue for all of us,” he said.