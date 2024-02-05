Bimbilla NDC rubbishes Owula  Mangortey’s claims about Dominic Nitiwul’s popularity  

The constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bimbilla constituency, have vehemently rejected a recent report that portrayed them as inept and ill-prepared for the December general election.

The response came in the form of a statement signed by Kpebu Jacob, the Communication Officer of the NDC in Bimbilla.

The report in question was attributed to Owula Mangortey, and the NDC executives dismissed it as a “praises song” that falsely represented the political atmosphere of the constituency. The statement accused Mangortey of composing a report he labelled as a research that was more of a personal endorsement than an objective analysis of the political landscape.

Kpebu Jacob, revealed in the statement that Mangortey’s visit to the Bimbilla constituency was not motivated by any genuine research intentions, but rather stemmed from a longstanding cordial relationship between Mangortey and Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, who is the Member of Parliament of Bimbilla.

This raises questions about the impartiality and credibility of the report, as it appears that Mangortey’s ties with Nitiwul, may have influenced the purported findings.

The response, titled “Misinformation by Owula Mangortey,” questioned the true motive behind Mangortey’s visit to Bimbilla. It specifically asked, “If indeed the motive behind his coming to Bimbilla is for the good of the party, how did he end up in Hon Nitiwul’s arms?” This suggests that the NDC executives view Mangortey’s association with Nitiwul as a potential conflict of interest that may have compromised the objectivity of the report.

The NDC executives emphasized the need for unbiased and accurate reporting, especially concerning the political dynamics in the Bimbilla constituency. They urged members of the party and the public to disregard what they termed as “misinformation” and reaffirmed their commitment to transparent and democratic processes within the party.

As the controversy unfolds, political observers will be watching closely to see if further developments emerge regarding the alleged misrepresentation of the NDC and its constituency executives in the Bimbilla constituency.

It read “Our attention is drawn to a praises song composed by Owula Mangortey purported to be a report on the political atmosphere of the Bimbilla Constituency. Before I address the various issues raised by Mr Owula in his piece, I will like to state on record that, Owula Mangortey came into the Bimbilla constituency on the basis of the very cordial relationship existing between him and Hon Dominic Nitiwul and not purposely for any research.

“NDC, as the most structured political party in Ghana, has a well laid down community entry process. I want to ask Owula Mangortey whether he followed the right channel into the constituency as a party person (as he wants us to believe). If indeed the motive behind his coming to Bimbilla is for the good of the party, how did he end up in Hon Nitiwul’s arms?

Owula got to the Bimbilla Hospital Junction in a very distressful mood after several calls of his were not answered by Hon. Nitiwul.

“He saw Disco (a butcher and a staunch member of the NPP) seated at their ‘base’ just at the hospital junction. Owula walked to him and asked of the road to Chamba ( Nitiwul’s hometown) and further told Disco he was in to see Hon. Nitiwul, but he isn’t answering his calls.

“The right-hand man of Nitiwul is a native of Bimbilla, Disco, in his attempt to help Owula, who looked very worried because Nitiwul wasn’t answering his calls, called Mr. Nurudeen (the right-hand man of Hon Nitiwul). Nurudeen then established contact with Nitiwul and told them the community he was and asked them to go there.

“Owula asked Disco to go with him. When they got to Gbeini where Hon Nitiwul was addressing a group of people, the two of them, upon seeing each other, exchanged an intimate hug amidst cheers and laughter.

“Mr Owula was introduced to the people, and a seat was offered him, and he sat. From there, he moved with the Defence Minister to the Nakpaa town. This is the person who wants the NDC to believe he is doing a good job.

“Now to the issues raised by Owula Mangotey.

“Owula, as part of his observation said “They are waiting for their flagbearer to visit so that they can hang around him to show they are working. They assume they can easily get power by sleeping while Dominic Nitiwul is working very hard in the deep belly of Bimbilla”.

“A good researcher would sort to find out why an incumbent MP who rarely visits the constituency will be running around since December 2023. This clearly tells you a hot wind is blowing him somewhere. We are hungry lions who will not wait for anyone to hunt for food for us.

“In your research, were you told the Parliamentary candidate for the Great NDC, DR. Rockson has gone round the whole constituency with his executives?

“In your research, were you told the NDC Parliamentary candidate organized zonal football Gala that ended on the 1st of January, 2024 as part of his engagement with the youth in the constituency who are poised for change?

“In your research, were you told the NDC Parliamentary candidate met with hairdressers, seamstresses, tailors, and other young men and women learning handy works to assure them of the party’s commitment to helping their course?

“In your research, were you told there is a stakeholder engagement going on throughout the constituency?

“In your research, were you told in communities like Bolni etc Hon Nituwul was told to his face they were not voting for him this time round and that he had taken them for granted for far too long?

“In your research, were you told the youth of Bimbilla are up against him and have thrown their full support behind the NDC?

“If in the course of your research, you never came across these, then I am sorry to tell you it lacks credibility and it’s aimed at tarnishing the image of the constituency executives and the Parliamentary Candidate and doing the bidding of your friend and not the NDC.

“You also made mention of the plea of basic needs to Hon. Nitiwul. My question is, if as the MP for the constituency for over 18 years, constituents still have to continuously make plead for their basic needs, what does it tell you? At least the NDC can boast of the chips compound in Nakpaa, which, in your so-called research, the people want to be turned to a clinic. We can also boast of most of the schools built around that area. No wonder his meeting with the various clans ended inconclusively because this time round, the tribal or clan cards play is not working. I thought you would have spoken about that as well.

“The constituency executives with the Parliamentary candidate are doing a lot on the ground to win the seat for the NDC, and all that we need now is the support of the party. We will not be swayed by the research of Mr Owula Mangortey, who happens to be the best friend of Hon. Nitiwul.

“We are on the ground, we understand the dynamics of our constituency, the ground looks fertile for us, our mapped-out strategy is working, and we will surely win the seat by the grace of God.

“The leadership of the party, in their quest to ascertain the reality on the ground, can equally send an objective researcher to come down and find out the reality on the ground, Mr. Kpebu’s piece concluded.

Last week, Mr Mangortey had in a write-up described the NDC in Bimbilla as napping while the Defense Minister, Nitiwul was working hard to retain his parliamentary seat.

Mr Mangortey’s piece was titled “Hey! DOMINIC NITIWUL is working very hard in the Bimbilla general area and you are still sleeping?

In the piece dated 28th January 2024, Mr Mangortey wrote, “They say they want 2025 Power and they are still sleeping and talking on WhatsApp platforms in the five regions of the Northern Axis!

“THEY ARE WAITING FOR GODOT!!

“They are waiting for their flagbearer to visit so that they can hang around him to show they are working.

“They assume they can easily get 2025 Power by sleeping while DOMINIC NITIWUL is working very hard in the deep belly of Bimbilla!!

“Proper retail campaign

“We were on recce in some border communities in the Tatale, Bimbilla, Kpasa and Nwanta general areas.

“At Bimbila, we met DISCO the popular Bimbila butcher who said that since December, Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul has been touching base with his constituents. So off we went to see with our eyes what the Bimbilla MP was up to

“We went off the Bimbilla-Yendi road at Makayili and went on the red-earth road through Dipah, Gbenie, Nakpah and Blimador.

“Hey! We were surprised to see Hon. Dominic Nitiwul with a few NPP officials – and without any media attention – seriously engaged in proper retail campaigns deep in the belly of the Bimbilla Constituency.

“The locals said he started campaigning from about 10 AM, We were surprised that Hon. Nitiwul still had the stamina to continue campaigning from about 5 PM to 10.30 PM, when “DISCO” and I got tired of following Hon. Nitiwul around the meeting grounds, and we left to Bimbilla.

“Observations

“(1). At the Mankpah area alone, Hon. Dominic Nitiwul had eighteen (18) meetings with “Sectional Leaders” – in the form of small focus group discussions.

“(2). The constituent’s concerns were for basic needs:

(a). More electricity poles and “street” lights.

“(b). Repair and extension of access roads and provision of more culverts to make roads motorable in the rainy season.

(b). Plastic chairs for community meetings.

(c). Conversion of CHPS Compound facility into a clinic and provision of extra beds for patients.

(d). Provision of additional boreholes for wholesome drinking water.

(e). Jobs/training opportunities for the village “scholars” who had acquired some level of education and certificates.

(f). Curiously, someone appealed to the MP for a replacement of his “smartphone” he lost during the 2020 election campaign.

“We were surprised that the constituents did not express concerns about topical issues such as Debt to GDP Ratio, Corruption Perception Index, Inflation, Insecurity which are trumpeted daily on urban radio and television. Is it the situation that the topical issues discussed on urban radio and TV are not the concerns of the electorates in the villages and hamlets?

“(3). Wherever he went, community members, especially women, threw their clothes on the ground for Hon. Nitiwul to walk on. Some prostrated and sang praise songs and made tonguefull shrill sounds. Maybe, it was out of respect for the community members that Hon. Nitiwul wisely avoided walking on the clothes. It was very surprising to observe that community members seemed to show such respect and adoration for the MP for Bimbilla, especially as they stayed well late in the night to welcome and listen to him.

“(4). It was very surprising to note the sort of positive response and support for Hon. Nitiwul, an MP and Minister whose government and political party are said to have no legs to stand on and have no moral right to win the December 2024 general elections.

“Hey! They say they desire 2025 Power, yet they are still not organised and united for greater works in the five (5) regions of the Northern Axis. They are still sleeping and talking on WhatsApp platforms. They are waiting for their flagbearer to appear so they can follow him around and pretend to be working.

“Hon Dominic Nitiwul has started early to work hard in the Bimbilla general area.

“What are you doing for yourself, your Party, your Parliamentary Candidate and your Flagbearer?

“You desire 2025 Power and you are still sleeping and WAITING FOR GODOT?