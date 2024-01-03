Michael Okyere Baafi speaks on his first term as New Juaben-South MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben-South Constituency in the Eastern Region, confidently asserts that he has achieved substantial success as the people’s representative in the august House of Parliament.

According to Michael Okyere Baafi, his active participation in parliamentary deliberations has not only brought greater visibility to the constituency but has also resulted in significant boosts across key sectors such as education, health, and employment during his tenure as MP.

Speaking to a group of journalists from the Eastern Region in Koforidua, the first-term lawmaker outlined his achievements over the past three years and shared his vision for the remainder of his term, just ahead of the NPP’s parliamentary primaries for constituencies with the party’s sitting MPs scheduled for this month.

Acknowledging existing challenges with roads in the regional capital and adjoining communities, the Deputy Trade Minister noted that several kilometers of asphalting have been completed in the area.

He attributed this progress to the support received from both the President and the Minister for Roads, expressing gratitude for the significant facelift in the Koforidua roads sector.

“We have a lot of issues with regards to roads but by the grace of God and the support of His Excellency the President and the minister for roads, the Koforidua roads sector has seen a significant facelift, especially with regards to asphalting of our principal roads which is still ongoing,” he emphasized.

Highlighting the extent of the asphalting efforts, Okyere Baafi mentioned that almost 47km have been covered. He also assured that the government is committed to revitalizing the deteriorated community and cocoa roads in the area.

In the realm of security, the MP commended the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for initiating an improved security system in the Eastern Region and the Koforidua municipality. He praised the supply of critical logistics, creating a peaceful atmosphere for the citizenry to go about their duties with maximum security.

Okyere Baafi took personal credit for facilitating the recruitment of hundreds of youth into various sectors, including security, education, and health, partially addressing the unemployment situation in the area.

Assessing his performance during the first three years of his first term, the legislator seeking a second term rated himself at an impressive 80%. He highlighted the fulfillment of various promises, such as the construction of AstroTurf’s, hospitals, establishment of a trade fund, scholarships for students, and more. The only outstanding project is the construction of a children’s park.

Looking forward to the NPP’s upcoming primaries slated for the latter part of January 2024, Okyere Baafi expressed hope in winning, aiming to secure a second term to continue and complete his developmental agenda for the people of New Juaben South Constituency.