John Dramani Mahama to deliver 2024 New Year Message

 In a much-anticipated address, Former President and 2024 National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama is set to deliver his New Year Message to the people of Ghana today, Wednesday, at 4:00 pm.

Currently on a working visit to the Savanna Region, his hometown, Mr Mahama is expected to share insights and reflections on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the coming year.

Ghanaians nationwide can tune in to catch the address on the *OUTSIDE BROADCAST* channel or WoezorTV, accessible through the MultiTV/HD+ decoder. The New Year Message is poised to cover a range of crucial topics, providing a glimpse into Mahama’s vision for the future and addressing pressing issues facing the nation.

This broadcast serves as a significant platform for citizens to engage with the former president’s perspectives and aspirations for Ghana in 2024.

