Popular Wakye seller, Auntie Muni, dies at 72 

Auntie Muni, the renowned waakye vendor at Labone junction in Accra, has sadly passed away at the age of 72.

The family of Auntie Imoro Muniratu, affectionately known as Auntie Muni, has officially confirmed her demise.

The 72-year-old, famous for the long queues at her waakye joint, succumbed to a brief illness at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra on Wednesday, January 3.

Alhassan Abdul Arafat, Auntie Muni’s son, shared the news during an interview, disclosing that his mother had initially sought medical care at the SSNIT Hospital.

Unfortunately, complications arose, leading Auntie Muni to request discharge.

Despite efforts, her health deteriorated, prompting an urgent transfer to the University of Ghana Medical Centre, where she passed away at 3 am this morning.