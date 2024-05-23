NDC challenges Godfred Dame over alleged plea from Minority Leader

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has fiercely rebutted claims made by Attorney General Godfred Dame, asserting that Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, met with him to request the discontinuation of the ongoing case against him.

In a strongly-worded statement issued by Sammy Gyamfi Esq., National Communications Officer of the NDC, the party labeled Dame’s assertions as “sheer desperation.”

Comparing the Attorney General to a “drowning man clutching at straws,” Gyamfi dismissed Dame’s allegations as fabrications, noting the absence of any video evidence to support the claim. The NDC, has dared Dame to produce such evidence within 24 hours if it exists, challenging his credibility and integrity.

The controversy escalated, following a courtroom revelation by the third accused person, who accused the Attorney General of coercing him through phone calls and late-night meetings to falsify testimony against the Minority Leader.

This testimony, recorded in the court’s official proceedings, went uncontested by Dame during the session, further fueling the NDC’s accusations.

Gyamfi emphasized the severity of the situation, highlighting that Dame’s actions breach multiple rules of the LEGAL PROFESSION (PROFESSIONAL CONDUCT AND ETIQUETTE) RULES 2020 (L.I 2423), specifically rules 13, 40, and 54.

Moreover, the NDC posited that Dame’s conduct could amount to Fabrication of Evidence, a serious offense under sections 213 and 214 of the Criminal and Other Offenses Act, 1960 (ACT 29).

“The damning revelation is not a mere allegation but part of the court’s official records,” Gyamfi stressed, calling Dame’s behavior unethical and unprofessional. He concluded with a warning: “Godfred Dame will not get away with this one. His cup is full.”

The NDC’s statement, underscores the high stakes and intense political drama surrounding the case, signaling potential legal and professional repercussions for the Attorney General.