Turkey Pinky Pants Animation Series Gains Global Recognition at Asifa East and Cinemagic Hollywood Film Festivals

Animated sensation “TURKEY PINKY PANTS” is poised to enchant audiences as it makes its debut at the prestigious ASIFA EAST Film Festival, marking a significant milestone for Pinky Pants Productions, LLC. Co-authored by Ghana-born Emmanuel Sampene and led by Animation Team Leader Bradley J. Krause.

This feathered adventure promises to captivate viewers in the Independent Film category for Best Animation at the festival scheduled in New York, NY. Simultaneously.

“TURKEY PINKY PANTS” has secured a coveted slot at the esteemed Cinemagic Hollywood Film Festival, affirming its status among the top-tier animated series worldwide.

Nominated for Best Animation, the series will grace the festival, with the awards Gala slated for December 1st in Glasgow, Scotland. Renowned for recognizing exceptional talent and innovation in the film industry, the Cinemagic Hollywood Film Festival’s selection of “TURKEY PINKY PANTS” underscores its outstanding storytelling, creativity, and technical excellence.

Emmanuel Sampene, Executive Producer of Pinky Pants Productions, LLC, expressed elation at the recognition, emphasizing the dedication and talent of the team behind the series, particularly Director Bradley J. Krause and supervising animator Sivakumar Krishnamoorthy.

The journey of “TURKEY PINKY PANTS” began with Sampene’s vision to create characters that are not only entertaining but also educational and relevant, addressing contemporary issues. The series has garnered praise for its universal appeal, imaginative narrative, and endearing characters, captivating audiences of all ages on its YouTube channel.

With its upcoming screenings at both the ASIFA EAST and Cinemagic Hollywood Film Festivals, “TURKEY PINKY PANTS” is poised to take flight on an international stage, promising laughter, heartwarming moments, and a celebration of friendship and authenticity.