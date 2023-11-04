Bawumia puts his fate in God after casting his ballot

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia expressed confidence in his ability to win the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary on Saturday, November 4, 2023, but added that he ultimately leaves the outcome in the hands of God.

“I’m reasonably confident of winning,” Bawumia said after casting his ballot at the NPP Headquarters, adding, “But it’s in God’s hands.”

Bawumia is one of four candidates vying for the NPP flagbearer slot. The other candidates are Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh.

In an earlier interview with Citi News, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Dr. Mustapha Hamid endorsed Bawumia for the flagbearer position, saying he has the best chance of winning the 2024 presidential election.

Hamid praised Bawumia’s experience, competence, and charisma, calling him “the only candidate who has a realistic chance of winning.”

Over 200,000 NPP delegates across the country are voting on Saturday to elect a presidential candidate for the 2024 election. To prevent resignations from the party after the primary, all four candidates signed an undertaking on October 2 not to resign if they lose.