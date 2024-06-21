Why Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka, others not in NDC national campaign team

The absence of the Members of Parliament (MPs) from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Campaign Team for the 2024 general elections, has been explained as a strategic move to allow them to concentrate on their constituency campaigns and retain their seats.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been criticizing the NDC leadership for not including former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu of the Tamale South Constituency and Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, MP for Asawase in the Ashanti Region, in the campaign team.

Only the current Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, is part of the NDC Campaign Team.

Party insiders informed The Herald that his inclusion was due to his role as the head of the Minority Caucus in the legislature, not because he is the MP for Ajumako Enyan Esiam Constituency in the Central Region.

The NDC’s constitution provides for the head of the NDC caucus in parliament, whether Majority Leader or Minority Leader, to be part of the Political Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party’s leadership.

The Political Committee, chaired by the party’s flagbearer, is considered more powerful than other bodies, including the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) and National Executive Committee (NEC).

The leader of the NDC caucus in Parliament, is the only MP recognized by the NDC constitution to be part of the Political Committee.

Consequently, the current Minority Leader, is part of the National Campaign Team and Steering Committee, working under the leadership of the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, and reporting to the party’s Functional and National Executive Committees in the discharge of their duties towards victory 2024.

Haruna Iddrisu, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, and other NDC MPs, are not members of the Political Committee and thus were not included in the 2024 National Campaign Team.

The NDC announced the appointment of a National Campaign Team on Tuesday to lead the party’s presidential and parliamentary campaigns for the 2024 general elections.

According to a press statement signed by General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the team comprises experienced leaders and strategists, including Dr Joseph Yammin, Richard Quashigah, Chief Hamilton Nixon Biney, Sammy Gyamfi, and George Opare Addo, among others.

“The National Campaign Team shall work under the guidance of a Campaign Steering Committee chaired by Johnson Asiedu Nketia,” the statement read, adding that ex-President Mahama, the party’s flagbearer, will lead the team, which will report to the Functional and National Executive Committees.

“We are confident that this team will work tirelessly to secure a resounding victory for the NDC in 2024,” said Kwetey.

The team’s appointment follows extensive consultations and deliberations by the Functional Executive Committee.

“We are poised to win the elections and return to power to continue our transformation agenda,” the statement concluded.

The NDC is confident that this team will bring the necessary expertise and experience to secure a decisive victory in the upcoming elections.

Below is the full statement;

19th June, 2024

*NDC APPOINTS NATIONAL CAMPAIGN TEAM FOR THE 2024 GENERAL ELECTIONS

After extensive consultations and deliberations, the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC, at its meeting held on Tuesday, 18th June 2024, constituted the National Campaign Team that will prosecute the party’s 2024 presidential and parliamentary campaigns.

The National Campaign Team comprises:

1. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey (General Secretary)- Campaign Coordinator

2. Dr. Joseph Yammin (National Organizer)- Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of regional campaigns

3. Richard Quashiga- Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of parliamentary campaigns

4. Chief Hamilton Nixon Biney- Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of Special Operations

5. Sammy Gyamfi- National Communications Officer

6. George Opare Addo- National Youth Organizer

7. Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei- National Women’s Organizer

8. Alhaji Cole Younger- National Zongo Caucus Coordinator

9. Prof. Joshua Alabi- Head of Flagbearer’s campaign

10. Joyce Bawa Mogtari- Spokesperson, Flagbearer’s campaign

11. Beatrice Annan- Deputy Spokesperson, Flagbearer’s campaign

12. Alex Segbefia- Head of Running Mate’s Campaign

13. James Agyenim Boateng- Spokesperson, Running Mate’s Campaign

14. Eric Adjei- Deputy Spokesperson, Running Mate’s Campaign

Other members of the National Campaign Team are:

1. Richard Anamoo- Representative of the NDC’s Professionals Forum.

2. Shine Gaveh- Representative of the Cadres Front

3. Dr. Nashiru Issahaku

4. Obuobia Darko-Opoku

5. Mary Ewusi

The National Campaign Team shall work under the guidance of a Campaign Steering Committee that comprises:

1. Johnson Asiedu Nketia- Chairman

2. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey

3. Dr. Ato Forson

4. Rt. Hon. Doe Adjaho

5. Alhaji Hudu Yahaya

6. Kofi Totobi Quakyi

7. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

8. Dr. Kwabena Duffour

9. Betty Mould Iddrisu

10. Julius Debrah

11. Marietta Brew

12. Dr. Valerie Sawyer

13. Sam Pee Yalley

14. Alhaji Alhassan Ligbi

The National Campaign Team and Steering Committee shall all work under the leadership of the flag-bearer of the party, H.E. John Dramani Mahama and report to the Functional and National Executive Committees of the party in the discharge of their duties.