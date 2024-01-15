Major 2Politics

NDC condemns attack on Northern Regional treasurer

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has strongly denounced a physical assault on Hajia Shamima Yakubu, the Northern Regional Treasurer of the party. 

The incident allegedly involved a regional party officer, prompting the NDC’s leadership to express profound disappointment.

A statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, unequivocally condemns the assault on one of its party officials, resulting in Hajia Shamima who is seeking medical attention.

The party vows to address the matter decisively during the next Functional Executive Committee meeting, underscoring its commitment to disapprove of any unlawful acts of assault and battery within its ranks.

Addressing inaccurate reports, the NDC clarifies that no national executive member of the party was present during the meeting where the assault occurred.

More Read

‘NPP is a cabal of family and friends’ – John Dramani Mahama

Use 2024 polls to help shape brighter future for Ghana – NDC to Ghanaians
Jean Mensah, Bossman Asare, others cast doubt on 2024 polls
UE/R: Binduri NDC electrify unity; promises to recapture seat.

Contrary to claims, the gathering focused on campaign strategy, unrelated to reconciliation, accounts, or related matters.

Emphasizing its dedication to upholding longstanding political practices, the NDC asserts its determination to ensure that all members adhere strictly to the principles that have garnered the confidence of Ghanaians, positioning the party as the next government in waiting.

In a resolute conclusion, the General Secretary of the NDC, echoing a call for the enduring prosperity of both the party and Ghana.

You Might Also Like

‘NPP is a cabal of family and friends’ – John Dramani Mahama

Use 2024 polls to help shape brighter future for Ghana – NDC to Ghanaians

Jean Mensah, Bossman Asare, others cast doubt on 2024 polls

UE/R: Binduri NDC electrify unity; promises to recapture seat.

Share this Article
Previous Article We feel insulted by Ken Agyapong…Bantama NPP delegates
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

NDC condemns attack on Northern Regional treasurer
Major 2 Politics
We feel insulted by Ken Agyapong…Bantama NPP delegates
Major 2 Politics
Ghana’s overstayed Army Commander blocks military shake-up
General Major 1
Kennedy Agyepong hits Asenso Boakye & Ex-Chief Justice with state land grab
Major 1 Politics
Lost your password?