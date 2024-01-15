NDC condemns attack on Northern Regional treasurer

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has strongly denounced a physical assault on Hajia Shamima Yakubu, the Northern Regional Treasurer of the party.

The incident allegedly involved a regional party officer, prompting the NDC’s leadership to express profound disappointment.

A statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, unequivocally condemns the assault on one of its party officials, resulting in Hajia Shamima who is seeking medical attention.

The party vows to address the matter decisively during the next Functional Executive Committee meeting, underscoring its commitment to disapprove of any unlawful acts of assault and battery within its ranks.

Addressing inaccurate reports, the NDC clarifies that no national executive member of the party was present during the meeting where the assault occurred.

Contrary to claims, the gathering focused on campaign strategy, unrelated to reconciliation, accounts, or related matters.

Emphasizing its dedication to upholding longstanding political practices, the NDC asserts its determination to ensure that all members adhere strictly to the principles that have garnered the confidence of Ghanaians, positioning the party as the next government in waiting.

In a resolute conclusion, the General Secretary of the NDC, echoing a call for the enduring prosperity of both the party and Ghana.