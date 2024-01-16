Major 1Major Politics

Bawumia to outline vision soon

The 2024 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to outline his vision in the coming weeks, Nana Akomea, the director of communications of the Bawumia Campaign Team has said.

Bawumia was elected after receiving 61.43% of votes cast by nearly 200,000 NPP delegates nationwide in elections held in November last year.

He has since embarked on various tours across the country to thank delegates, and rank and file of the party for electing him to lead the party.

“Bawumia will not distance himself from the performance of the economy, I can imagine Bawumia going to stand somewhere to say I am not part, its a collective responsibility, but the important thing is that he gives us the chance for a different experience,” Akomea to the Asaase Breakfast Show on Monday (15 January).

“When the campaign starts, Bawumia should be speaking to the nation pretty soon … he hasn’t really spoken to the nation,” he told host Kwaku Nhyira-Addo.

“But I can assure you that very soon, in the next few weeks, he is going to speak to the nation to outline his vision. I can tell you the conversation is going to be more powerful than what we saw in 2015/2016,” he added.

