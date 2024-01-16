Major 1Politics

Reschedule December 7 election from Saturday, it’s Sabbath Day – SDA Church petitions

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The Seventh-day Adventist Church is making a strong case for an amendment to the December 7 elections.

The church, in separate petitions first to the Electoral Commission, says the elections would have to be moved from the conventional December 7 because the date falls on a Saturday, which will conflict with Sabbath, a holy day dedicated to the worship of God.

The church says the first or second Tuesday will be more convenient to promote inclusive democracy.

“In anticipation of changing the date for general elections from December 7 to the first (1st) or second (2nd) Tuesday of November, the Leadership of the Seventh-day Adventist Church met with the Electoral Commission (EC) on Wednesday, June 7.

“The Church proposed to the EC a change from the December 7 date to the 1st or 2nd Tuesday of November in a general elections’ year.”

More Read

2024 election: EC insider warns of rigging potential without indelible ink

Pratt laughs off EC’s insistence it is independent
NPP, NDC sceptical about EC’s 3pm closure for 2024 polls proposal
NDC to rejoin IPAC meetings

In an exclusive interview with JoyNews’ Blessed Sogah, Director for Public Affairs and Religious Liberty at the Seventh-day Adventist Church Southern Ghana Union Conference, Dr Solace Asafo explained that it is the hope of the church that elections will not be held on any religious day in Ghana.

Meanwhile, the church is taking additional steps by sending another petition to the Attorney General and pushing for an amendment of the constitutional provisions which restricts the period of organizing parliamentary and presidential elections in Ghana.

You Might Also Like

2024 election: EC insider warns of rigging potential without indelible ink

Pratt laughs off EC’s insistence it is independent

NPP, NDC sceptical about EC’s 3pm closure for 2024 polls proposal

NDC to rejoin IPAC meetings

Share this Article
Previous Article Bawumia to outline vision soon
Next Article NDC youth group locks up regional office in Tamale over detention of Vice Chairman
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

NDC youth group locks up regional office in Tamale over detention of Vice Chairman
Major 1 Politics
Reschedule December 7 election from Saturday, it’s Sabbath Day – SDA Church petitions
Major 1 Politics
Bawumia to outline vision soon
Major 1 Major Politics
NPP primaries: I never said Bawumia is influencing Bekwai delegates with cash, says COP Alex Mensah
Major 2 Politics
Lost your password?