NDC youth group locks up regional office in Tamale over detention of Vice Chairman

A youth group affiliated with the National Democratic Congress in the Northern Region, Gbewa youth group, has locked up the regional office of the party in protest over the detention of the Vice Chairman.

The Northern Regional Vice Chairman, Alhaji Gbewa, was detained by the Northern Regional Police Command after he had honoured the police’s invitation to assist in investigations.

The police had invited Alhaji Gbewa for questioning after the party’s Regional Treasurer, Shamima Yakubu, reported a case of assault against him.

It is alleged that the Vice Chairman and the Treasurer traded blows over disagreements concerning party finances, resulting in Ms. Yakubu sustaining injuries to her face.

According to the Communication Officer of the youth group, Mahama Haruna, they will resist any attempt by the party to sanction Alhaji Gbewa.

He said the National Party Executives should instead be curious as to why most disagreements that have occurred in the party’s northern regional branch seem to be linked to Shamima Yakubu.

The youth group has warned that if Alhaji Gbewa is not released immediately, they will lock up all NDC offices in the metropolis.

Background

Alhaji Gbewaa is reported to have attacked Hajia Shamima Yakubu at the party’s regional secretariat after disagreements over party finances got heated.

The altercation saw the Northern Regional Treasurer sustain injuries to her face.

She has since received medical treatment and has filed an assault case against the Northern Regional Vice Chairman.

The police are currently investigating the incident.

