Tamale NDC youth group goes unruly again!

….Locks up regional office over detention of Vice Chairman

The incessant unruly behaviour associated with party youth groups in the Tamale, has reared its ugly head again, with a group affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Region, the Gbewa youth group, locking up the regional office of the opposition party in protest over the detention of the Vice Chairman.

The Northern Regional Vice Chairman, Alhaji Gbewa, was detained by the Northern Regional Police Command after he had honoured the police’s invitation to assist in investigations.

The police had invited Alhaji Gbewa for questioning after the party’s Regional Treasurer, Shamima Yakubu, reported a case of assault against him.

It is alleged that the Vice Chairman and the Treasurer traded blows over disagreements concerning party finances, resulting in Ms Yakubu sustaining injuries to her face.

According to the Communication Officer of the youth group, Mahama Haruna, they will resist any attempt by the party to sanction Alhaji Gbewa.

He said the National Party Executives should instead be curious as to why most disagreements that have occurred in the party’s northern regional branch seem to be linked to Shamima Yakubu.

The youth group has warned that, if Alhaji Gbewa is not released immediately, they will lock up all NDC offices in the metropolis.

Alhaji Gbewaa is reported to have attacked Shamima at the party’s regional secretariat after disagreements over party finances got heated.

The altercation saw the Northern Regional Treasurer sustain injuries to her face.

She has since received medical treatment and has filed an assault case against the Northern Regional Vice Chairman.

The police are currently investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the NDC had strongly denounced a physical assault on Shamima, the Northern Regional Treasurer of the party.

The incident allegedly involved a regional party officer, prompting the NDC’s leadership to express profound disappointment.

A statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, unequivocally condemns the assault on one of its party officials, resulting in Hajia Shamima who is seeking medical attention.

The party vows to address the matter decisively during the next Functional Executive Committee meeting, underscoring its commitment to disapprove of any unlawful acts of assault and battery within its ranks.

Addressing inaccurate reports, the NDC clarifies that no national executive member of the party was present during the meeting where the assault occurred.

Contrary to claims, the gathering focused on campaign strategy, unrelated to reconciliation, accounts, or related matters.

Emphasizing its dedication to upholding longstanding political practices, the NDC asserts its determination to ensure that all members adhere strictly to the principles that have garnered the confidence of Ghanaians, positioning the party as the next government in waiting.

In a resolute conclusion, the General Secretary of the NDC, echoed a call for the enduring prosperity of both the party and Ghana.