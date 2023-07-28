Zoomlion has done it again, 200 jobs at Gbalahi in Tamale

….As Wastewater Treatment Plant is commissioned by regional minister

Northern Regional Minister, Alhasan Saani Shaibu, has commissioned a 1000 cubic meter Wastewater Treatment Plant at Gbalahi a suburb of Tamale in the Sagnarigu Municipality in the Northern Regional.

“Only 2% of the faecal matter generated in the Tamale Metropolis is properly treated currently, the remaining 98% of it is diverted sadly and helplessly into people’s farms which has a negative public health effect on the people” he lamented.

He said Tamale is the fourth largest city in Ghana and the population growth rate stands at about 3.5, which has a ripling effect on waste generation.

Mr Shaibu said the New Patriotic Party government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been strategic in implementing sustainable development policies that will address many teething problems of the country.

The facility which was designed and constructed by Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited (SSGL) a member of the Jospong Group of Companies in partnership with Pureco of Hungary is a 20 million Euro project financed by the Hungary Exim Bank.

The wastewater treatment plant which seeks to drastically reduce if not end the inappropriate sludge water disposal in the Tamale Metropolis will receive faecal sludge from Tamale and the adjoining municipal and district administrative areas such as Sagnarigu, Savelugu, Naton and Mion among

others.

The State Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Mr. Tristan Azbej, was delighted the Hungary and Ghana relationship has is yielding results and hope it is sustained in the interest of the people of the two countries.

He urged workers of the facility to manage it properly to last for the country.

On her part, the Chief Operating Officer of the Environment and Sanitation cluster of the JGC, Mrs. Florence Larbi gave glory to God for making the dream a reality and appreciated the Ghana and Hungary partnership which was keenly led by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and the President of the Republic.

She was hopeful that the partnership will continue for the benefit of the people of Ghana and Hungary.

The COO who was read a speech on behalf of the Executive Chairman, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong also commended the Tolon Naa on whose land the facility is situated and all his royal able chiefs and people who flanked him at the colourful ceremony for the willful release of the land for the purpose.