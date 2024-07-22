Africa needs a new breed of leaders – Alex Apau Dadey, executive chairman, KGL Group

In a resounding Keynote Address delivered at a symposium at the prestigious London School of Economics and Political Science, on the topic Africa Rising in collaboration with EMY AFRICA, Mr Alex Apau Dadey, Executive Chairman of the KGL Group and current EMY Man of the Year, has called for a new era of political and business leadership in Africa that is anchored in vision, collaboration, integrity and unwavering conviction.

As Africa embarks on its journey towards a renaissance—a revival that spans cultural, intellectual, and economic spheres—Mr Dadey emphasized the need for African leaders not to see the continent merely as a source of raw materials to the developed world but as equal partners in global developmental agenda.

He passionately stated, “Africa’s renaissance demands leadership that champions equity and mutual respect in all partnerships. We must negotiate agreements that truly benefit African nations, promoting local capacity-building and ensuring fair distribution of development benefits.”

Mr. Dadey went on to emphasize that such conviction is crucial for driving long-term, sustainable progress. Leaders need to be resilient and unwavering in their commitment to transformative change, even in the face of adversity.

This means prioritizing the collective good over political expediency, short-term gains and making decisions that may be difficult but necessary for Africa’s advancement.

He further explained that mobilizing entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and dreamers to stand shoulder to shoulder to political leadership is essential to create a thriving ecosystem. This collaboration can foster an environment where innovation is encouraged, and ambition is supported.

By working together, these diverse groups can harness their unique strengths and perspectives to build a future where Africa’s immense potential is fully realized.

Mr. Dadey, a diasporan, reiterated his preference for diaspora inclusion in socio-economic development, saying, “I firmly endorse initiatives that mobilizes Africans in the Diaspora for socio-economic transformation, considering it as a forward-thinking strategy to leverage external resources and expertise for national development.

The Diaspora, distinguished for its diverse skills and global experiences, stands as an asset poised to contributing significantly to the growth and advancement of our country.

The African diaspora, estimated to be around 150 million people worldwide, represents a vast and untapped reservoir of potential. Notably By creating platforms for these individuals to engage with local communities, we can foster a culture of innovation and excellence”.

Mr Dadey also pointed out the critical role of forward-thinking business leaders in shaping Africa’s future. “We need visionary entrepreneurs who build sustainable businesses that inspire future generations,” he emphasized.

“These African Business Champions will not only lead by example but also nurture an entrepreneurial spirit among our youth, transforming them into job creators.”

Reflecting on the broader implications of his vision, Mr Dadey noted that Africa’s progress depends on a collaborative effort across various sectors. “It’s not just about economic growth, but about holistic development that includes education, healthcare, and infrastructure. Our leaders must be committed to creating opportunities that improve the quality of life for all Africans.”

Mr. Dadey also highlighted the importance of fostering a culture of innovation and resilience. “We must invest in our people, particularly the youth, to equip them with the skills and mindset needed to drive our continent forward. This means supporting education systems that encourage creativity and critical thinking and providing platforms for young entrepreneurs to thrive.”

In his concluding remarks, Mr Dadey reaffirmed his dedication to this transformative journey. “Leading this transformation is my life’s work. We must create an ecosystem where ideas flourish and ambition find fertile ground. Together, we can build an Africa that stands tall on the global stage, not just as a participant but as a leader.”