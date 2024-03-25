GeneralMajor 2

NDC critisizes Dr Bawumia’s handling of Ghana’s economic challeneges and currency devaluation

razak.bawa
2 Min Read

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has expressed concerns over the alarming exchange rate between the US dollar and the Ghana Cedi.

According to him, as of this morning March 25, 2024, one dollar is equivalent to 13.75 Ghana Cedis and emphasized that this exchange rate is causing tremendous hardship for businesses and Ghanaians at large.

Mr. Gyamfi questioned the role of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in addressing the economic challenges faced by the country and lamented on the economic conditions under the Nana Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration, highlighting the struggles faced by businesses and the suffering endured by ordinary citizens.

The significant devaluation of the Ghana Cedi against the US dollar has raised concerns about the stability of the country’s economy. The weakened currency has negatively impacted the cost of imports, businesses relying on foreign inputs, and foreign investments. 

As a result, businesses are experiencing increased operational costs, limited investment opportunities, and difficulty in accessing foreign currencies for transactions.

More Read

Akufo-Addo jabs Bawumia in 2024 SONA  

Akufo-Addo scolds journalits fo asking question on the economy at NPP Presidential Primaries
Akufo-Addo urged to tighten security with sound economy
Akufo-Addo has admitted John Mahama is the only one to get us out of his mess

Mr. Gyamfi’s comments reflect the growing frustration among Ghanaians who have been grappling with skyrocketing prices and a struggling economy. Many are questioning the government’s strategies and policies to tackle inflation and stabilize the currency in the face of these challenges.

The NDC’s National Communications Officer therefore called on the Nana Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration to take immediate action, implement sound economic measures, and alleviate the sufferings of Ghanaians. 

He urged Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is also the head of the Economic Management Team, to reassess their policies and devise effective solutions to address the ongoing economic hardships.

The current exchange rate continues to pose significant concerns for businesses and ordinary Ghanaians, affecting their purchasing power and quality of life. The government need to stabilize the economy, restore confidence, and provide relief to the suffering population.

You Might Also Like

Akufo-Addo jabs Bawumia in 2024 SONA  

Akufo-Addo scolds journalits fo asking question on the economy at NPP Presidential Primaries

Akufo-Addo urged to tighten security with sound economy

Akufo-Addo has admitted John Mahama is the only one to get us out of his mess

Share this Article
Previous Article Sammy Gyamfi issues strong disclaimer regarding fake Facebook page
Next Article NDC regional chairmen express disapproval at Kwesi Ahwoi’s loose talk
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Stay Connected

- Advertisement -

Latest News

NDC regional chairmen express disapproval at Kwesi Ahwoi’s loose talk
General Major 1 Major Politics
NDC critisizes Dr Bawumia’s handling of Ghana’s economic challeneges and currency devaluation
General Major 2
Sammy Gyamfi issues strong disclaimer regarding fake Facebook page
Major 2 Politics
NAPO-Wontumi fracas leaves Ashanti regional NPP in chaos
Major 1 Major Politics
Lost your password?