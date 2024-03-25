NDC regional chairmen express disapproval at Kwesi Ahwoi’s loose talk

In response to the recent controversial remarks made by Kwesi Ahwoi, the Regional Chairmen of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have issued a collective statement denouncing his comments and reaffirming the party’s commitment to unity and inclusivity.

The statement issued today Monday, March 25, 2024, comes in the wake of a viral video containing remarks made by Mr Ahwoi, which has sparked concern among party members and supporters.

Proposing a toast to Prof. Janw Naana Opoku-Agyemang, 72, Kwesi Ahwoi, aged 77, stated confidently that she would be the first female vice-president of Ghana. However, he proceeded to show how when he went further to urge her to hold herself in readiness to become president, since “anything can happen”, as, indeed, it did with the passing of Prof. Atta Mills, which allowed Vice-President John Mahama to take over and be sworn in to finish Mills’ unexpired term in 2012.

“John Mahama was not ready to be president at the time but nature schemed things in such a way that President Mills had to give way to John Mahama.

“Anything can happen – so, Naana, be ever prepared, as your motto says. Anything thing can happen and you can become the President of the Republic of Ghana,” Kwesi Ahwoi said, in a video that has since gone viral.

Kwesi Ahwoi, has since issued a formal apology following a controversial statement made during a recent reception event organized by the powerful Churchstreet group of NDC supporters also known as “the Ahwoi Camp”, to honour Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate to NDC’s flagbearer, Mr Mahama.

A short video from the event which had gone viral had Kwesi, one of the three Ahwoi brothers asking Prof Opoku-Agyemang to prepare for presidential duties since anything can happen.

The Regional Chairmen led by Gyapong Cudjoe of Oti Region, emphasized that such remarks are not representative of the values or principles of the NDC and are unequivocally condemned.

Additionally, the Regional Chairmen reiterated their support for the selection of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman as the running mate for His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.

They emphasized that her selection was the result of a rigorous and inclusive process, endorsed unanimously by the National Executive Committee with the active participation of Regional Membership.

The Regional Chairmen stressed that the selection of Prof. Opoku Agyeman was not a victory for a select few, but rather a collective endorsement of a candidate with impeccable credentials and dedication to the party’s ideals and the development of Ghana.

In light of these developments, the Regional Chairmen called upon the Party’s Council of Elders to intervene swiftly and caution against the propagation of unguarded statements by key stakeholders.

They emphasized the importance of maintaining a united front as the party approaches the crucial 2024 elections.

The statement concluded with a reaffirmation of the party’s commitment to unity, inclusivity, and respect, urging all members to focus their efforts on the common goal of securing victory in the upcoming elections.

The Regional Chairmen expressed confidence that by remaining united and focused, the NDC will prevail and continue to work towards building the Ghana envisioned by its members and supporters.

During Ahwoi’s comments, a female voice could be heard in the background saying, “No, no, don’t pray for death!” in reaction to what was being said.

Ahwoi’s comments have sparked mischief on social media about the health of former president John Mahama. One such mischief is the use of Mr Mahama’s letterhead claiming that he had issued a statement dispelling reports that he had been diagnosed with Prostate Cancer.

Below the NDC statement issued on Monday;

REGIONAL CHAIRMEN STATEMENT ON UNGUARDED REMARKS BY MR. KWESI AHWOI

We, the Regional Chairmen of the National Democratic Congress, collectively address the recent unfortunate incident involving Mr. Kwesi Ahwoi’s disparaging remarks.

As guardians of our party’s ethos and unity, we express our utmost disapproval of such remarks, which are not only unelderly but also potentially divisive in our journey towards victory in 2024.

The viral video containing Mr. Ahwoi’s comments has caused understandable concern among our esteemed members and supporters.

We wish to reiterate that such remarks do not reflect the values or principles of our party, and they are unequivocally condemned.

Furthermore, we emphasize the meritorious nature of the selection of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman as the running mate for His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.

This decision was reached through a rigorous and inclusive process, receiving unanimous blessings from the National Executive Committee, wherein the Regional Membership played a pivotal role.

It is imperative to clarify that this selection was not a victory of few over others, but a collective endorsement of a candidate whose credentials and dedication to our party’s ideals and the development of this Country are unquestionable.

Any insinuation otherwise undermines the unity and solidarity upon which our party stands.

In light of these developments, we call upon the Party’s Council of elders to swiftly intervene and caution against the propagation of unguarded statements by key stakeholders. As we approach the crucial 2024 elections, it is paramount that we maintain a united front and focus our efforts on our eminent quest for victory.

Let us reaffirm our commitment to the principles of unity, inclusivity, and respect within our party, ensuring that our collective aspirations remain undeterred by divisive rhetoric. Together, we shall prevail and build the Ghana we want.